Los Angeles, CA

Danny Boy's: successfully delivering a new twist on classic New York-style pizza

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVdpq_0eyCtcsk00
Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

Where can I get a great New York-style slice here in LA?

That simple question was the inspiration behind Danny Boy's. 

Chef Danny Holzman grew up in New York and naturally developed a love for New York-style pizza. That childhood love inspires his passion for food today. 

Chef Holzman isn't interested in making fast food; he truly believes pizza is one of America's most important dishes. Danny Boy's food today is the result of years of meticulous research. Chef Holzman researched every last detail about making New York-style pizza. That commitment shows. 

Danny Boy's Pizza is located inside Halo DTLA and is available for Dine-in, take-out, and delivery. 

Food

The entire menu was built on the premise that pizza is not fast food; it's the main dish. If you're looking for a cheap, greasy slice thrown together with the cheapest ingredients, this is not your place. Everything on the menu was made with high-quality ingredients and incredible attention to detail. 

Appetizers

Of course, no pizza spot would be complete without appetizers. The Garlic Knots and Meatballs are perfect options for getting your appetite primed and ready for the main course. 

Pies

Their pizza pies are sold by the slice or by the pie. They include every classic option you would expect. They also allow you to build your own pie by selecting your own toppings. 

Danny Boy's is vegan-friendly in an interesting twist on a classic dish. Most pie options can be made vegan. 

Salads and Sandwiches

While there is no question that pizza is king at Danny's, they have other delicious options on their menu. 

If you're in the mood for a sandwich, their meatball parmesan and chicken parmesan sandwiches are to die for. 

They also have four great salad options if you're looking for something lighter. Their take on a classic Caesar Salad doesn't disappoint. 

Hours and Other Information

Hours: 

Monday — Wednesday: 10:30 am- 4:30 pm

Thursday — Friday: 10:30 am- 8:30 pm

Address: 330 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, CA 90071

Phone: (213) 772–7664

Website: www.dannyboysfamousoriginalpizza.com

