3 Hollywood meals that are perfect when you want to eat something different

Photo by Nick Karvounis on Unsplash

Hollywood has no shortage of great restaurants. If you’re craving a particular type of food, you don’t have to look far to find it.

However, one downside is that all the restaurants start to blend together after a while. Sometimes we all want to try something different.

Here are three meals in Hollywood that are perfect for those days when you want to try something different.

Pizzeria Mozza’s Chickeliver Bruschette

California has no shortage of great pizza places, but Pizzeria Mozza still manages to stand out.

As the name suggests, the menu is filled with great pizza options. But, the Chicken liver Bruschette might be the star of the menu. This isn’t your average chicken liver; the flavor of the liver is perfectly complemented with capers, parsley, and guanciale. It’s a great option if you’re looking to try something different.

Hours:

Sunday — Tuesday: 5 pm- 9 pm

Wednesday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Address: 641 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Phone: (323) 297-0101

Website: www.pizzeriamozza.com

The Bowery’s Pub Burger

If you’re looking for a burger in Hollywood, you’re in luck; there is no shortage of burger restaurants. The real difficulty is finding a burger that stands out.

One look at how packed the Bowery gets on weekends tells you all you need to know about the quality of their food. Locals and visitors alike can’t get enough of their food.

If you’re looking for a different kind of burger that stands out, try The Bowery Vintage Burger. The Vintage Burger is American Cheese, Chopped Onion, Sweet Pickle, and Thousand Island Dressing between two housemade English muffin buns.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 12 pm- 2 am

Address: 6268 W Sunset Blvd at Vine, Los Angeles, CA 90028–8725

Phone: (323) 465–3400

Website: www.theboweryhollywood.com

Gwen’s Grilled Lamb Ribs

Gwen Butcher Shop and Restaurant is a joint venture between the Stone brothers Curtis and Luke. Having a butcher shop up front and a fine dining establishment in the back has been an enormous success.

As you could probably guess, the menu is focused on different types of meat. There are plenty of great options, but if you’re looking for something outside the norm, the Grilled Lamb Ribs are a great choice.

Ribs are a great option to nibble on while you enjoy an adult beverage. The cocktail and wine lists are filled with great options that compliment the ribs.

Restaurant Hours:

Tuesday — Thursday: 5 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 5 pm- 9:30 pm

Sunday — Monday: Closed

Address: 6600 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone: (323) 946–7513

Website: www.gwenla.com/homepage.html