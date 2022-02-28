4 ways to save money on beer during your next Las Vegas trip

Photo by Kevin Bosc on Unsplash

I've been visiting Las Vegas since I was a kid. As soon as I turned 21, I noticed something, beer on the Las Vegas Strip is expensive.

Being the cheap person I am, I can't resist saving a buck. Here are a couple of my favorite ways to get cheap beer on or near The Strip.

The Obvious

If I don't mention this, someone in the comments will. Casinos give you free drinks when you gamble. That's obviously the cheapest way to drink while you're in Las Vegas.

However, for the sake of this article, we will ignore that option.

Go to The Store

Whatever you do, make sure to avoid the gift shop like the plague. Anything you buy at a casino gift shop will set you back much more than it's worth.

In Las Vegas, it's perfectly legal to drink outside as long as it’s not in a glass container. Bring your beer if you plan to drink a lot and don't want to break the bank.

Gas Stations and the CVS on the stip offer many reasonably priced options.

If you're looking for something on tap, here are a couple of reasonably priced options.

Blondies Sports Bar & Grill

Blondies is located on the Miracle Mile in the Planet Hollywood Casino. It makes for a great atmosphere to enjoy a good drink.

It also happens to have a fantastic happy hour deal. For $20, you can have all you can drink wells and domestic drafts. That price point is hard to beat.

They also have a tremendous overall menu, so come by anytime.

Happy Hour:

Monday — Friday: 3 pm- 6 pm & 10 pm- 1 am

Regular Hours:

Sunday — Thursday: 8 am- 1 am

Friday — Saturday: 8 am- 2 am

Address: 3663 S. Las Vegas Blvd #183 Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: (702) 737–0444

Website: www.blondieslasvegas.com

The Strat — 108 Drinks

When it comes to views, the strat is hard to beat. It offers the best 360-degree view of Las Vegas and the surrounding area.

They also have a great happy hour. During happy hour 108 Drinks offer two for one cocktails. The list of cocktails is so extensive that there is something for everyone.

If you're hungry or come during regular hours, they also have great sandwiches and reasonably priced beer (by Las Vegas standards) on the menu.

Happy Hour:

Monday — Thursday: 3 pm- 7 pm

Restaurant Hours:

Monday — Wednesday: 2 pm- 10 pm

Thursday — Sunday: 11 am- 10 pm

Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89104

Phone: (800) 998-6937

Website: www.thestrat.com/bars/108-drinks

Strip Burger & Chicken

Located at the Fashion Show Mall, across from the Wynn, Strip Burger & Chicken is extremely popular.

The happy hour menu at Strip Burger & Chicken offers excellent food and drink options. When I'm on a budget, I go with one of the $4 beer options. I spend an extra dollar for a Blue Moon or a Sierra Nevada when I'm not.

They also serve great food if you're hungry outside of happy hour. The burgers are the stars of the menu, but they also serve delicious grilled chicken sandwiches.

Happy Hour Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 3:30 pm- 6:30 pm

Regular Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 12 pm- 8 pm

Address: 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard South Las Vegas, NV, 89109

Phone: (702) 737–8747

Website: www.stripburger.com