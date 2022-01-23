Rebel Wilson explains how important walking was to her 75-pound weight loss journey

Celebrity weight loss stories always get a lot of attention. It's easy to see why; they are often very impressive. 

It's hard not to be impressed by the difference between the pictures above and below. 

While a 75-pound weight loss is impressive, what's more impressive is the simple strategy she used to do it. 

Walking

Rebel Wilson attended an Austrian health retreat, which clarified what's important when it comes to weight loss. A doctor told her that the best way to lose unwanted body fat was simply walking. No matter the intensity, just walk an hour per day. 

“It just made me think: OK I should take it a bit easier on myself, and just do it gently and do it lightly. So in 2020, I lost weight but very, very gradually. Sometimes I kicked up things a notch with some workouts and went hard. But, the majority of the work for the year was just doing things like walking for an hour.” -Rebel Wilson

Weight loss is often needlessly complicated. It's refreshing to see someone who managed to make it simple. A healthy habit done consistently can make an actual difference. 

The Benefits of Walking

It's natural to question whether or not something as simple as walking can really make a difference. 

The answer is yes, and not just in the way you think. 

A recent study found that even a quick 10-minute walk can enhance your mood. Walking is a great habit to get into, even if you don't want to lose weight. 

Of course, walking can help you lose weight as well. Many studies, including one from researchers at Memorial Univerity of Newfoundland, have proven this point. 

Final Thoughts

Fitness doesn't always have to be complicated. Simple habits can go a long way. 

Most people won't lose 75 pounds by walking, but it's still a great way to start. 

Don't overwhelm yourself with complicated planning if you have a fitness goal. Start small, like walking, and build up from there. 

Note: Consult your doctor before starting a new workout plan. 

