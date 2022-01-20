3 Los Angeles bars that know how to serve up a great mocktail

Photo by Jay Gajjar on Unsplash

Alcohol consumption has increased during Covid. Many health professionals are worried about the situation.

I like drinking as much as the next guy, but sometimes it’s good to give your liver a break.

Thankfully, mocktails can often be just as tasty as the real thing; at least, that’s what I tell myself.

If you want to grab a mocktail, here are three Los Angles bars that have got you covered. But, don’t worry, they all serve the real thing also.

Issima

The flavors of the Mediterranean coastline inspired the idea for Issima. The wood-fired grills and oven make food that could convince you that you’re on your favorite beachside getaway.

The menu has everything from great seafood, to pasta, to steak. Whatever you are looking for, you can find it here.

Of course, they also have plenty of drink options to wash it all down with. If you’re looking for a mocktail, I recommend the Mocktail Med. It’s Ghia non-alcoholic aperitif, lychee, watermelon juice, citrus, and Fever-Tree club soda.

They also have an extensive wine and cocktail menu if you want a drink with more kick.

Note: Reservations are required, and you must be 21+ to enter.

Hours:

Thursday — Sunday: 6 pm- 2 am

Address: 623 N La Peer Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Website: www.issima.la

Belles Beach House

If there is one place in the world perfectly suited for enjoying a great cocktail (alcoholic or not), it’s Hawaii. Since we can’t just pack up and go to Hawaii whenever we want, Belles Beach House is a great alternative.

Their indoor dining area and outdoor covered patio give off an authentic island vibe.

The menu offers Hawaiian-inspired food with a heavy Japanese influence. They also offer hand-crafted Tiki cocktails and a delicious wine list.

Belles also offered six different mocktail options.

Passion Fruit Mango Spritz

Guava Lemon Honey Spritz

Pineapple Cucumber Spritz

Lemon Ginger Honey Spritz

Watermelon Mint Spritz

Carrot Beet Tumeric Spritz

Address: 24 Windward Ave. Venice, CA

Phone: (424) 363-6600

Website: www.bellesbeachhouse.com

Nueva

Los Angeles has no shortage of Mexican food options. If a Mexican restaurant here is going to survive, it better be good. Nueva fits the bill perfectly. Their modern approach to classic Mexican dishes is refreshing.

Nueva also has a massive drink menu. They serve beer, wine, cocktails, margaritas, mezcal, tequila, and non-alcoholic options.

If you’re in the mood for a mocktail, I recommend the Passionfruit Picante Spritz. It’s a mix of passionfruit, tamarind, lime, black lava saline, and mineral water.

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Friday: 5 pm- 11 pm

Saturday: 10:30 am- 11 pm

Sunday: 10:30 am- 9 pm

Address: 822 Washington Blvd Venice, 90292

Phone: (310) 747–6050

Website: www.nuevavenice.com