4 affordable alternatives to eating at Disneyland

Photo by Travis Gergen on Unsplash

It doesn't matter if you are local or just visiting. Disneyland is a fun vacation for the whole family.

However, it can also get pricey. Everything from the tickets, parking, merchandise, transportation down to the food costs money. Most of those expenses are hard to get around.

It's easy to spend $100 or more on food if you aren't careful. Thankfully, food is probably the one relatively easy expense to minimize on your next trip to Disneyland.

Here are four solid options to save yourself some money on food next time you visit.

McDonald's

If you are looking for a cheap and quick bite to eat, McDonald's is a solid option. It's not gourmet food or the healthiest, but it's a heck of a lot cheaper than eating inside Disneyland.

There is a location about a mile away from the park. It's in the perfect spot to grab a quick bite before or after visiting the park.

Address: 1500 S Harbor Blvd Anaheim, 92802–2312

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 6 am- 12 am

Friday — Sunday: 6 am- 1 am

In-N-Out

If you want a better burger, In-N-Out is just over two miles away.

If you are visiting California, you shouldn't leave without trying In-N-out anyways. This way, you can kill two birds with one stone: save a little money and try the best fast food California has to offer.

Address: 1168 State College Blvd. Anaheim, CA 92806

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 1 am

Friday — Saturday: 10:30 am- 1:30 am

Sunday: 10:30 am- 1 am

Cheesecake Factory

Not everyone likes fast food; some people want to sit down and enjoy a meal. Cheesecake Factory is a good choice right around the corner from Disneyland.

As the name suggests, the cheesecake is delicious (although somewhat overpriced). However, they serve much more than just cheesecake.

The variety of food is what makes The Cheesecake Factory a great option. They have great sandwiches, burgers, steaks, salads, pasta, pizza, desserts, and much more. There is a little something for every taste.

Address: 321 W Katella Avenue Anaheim, CA 92802

Phone: (714) 533–7500

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 11:30 am- 10 pm

Friday: 11:30 am- 11 pm

Saturday: 11:30 am- 11 pm

Sunday: 10 am- 10 pm

Happy Hour:

Monday — Thursday: 4 pm- 6 pm

Bring your own food

Did you know that you can bring your own food and drink into the park as long as it's not alcohol or in a glass container? Also, there are plenty of places in the park where you can fill up your water bottle.

When I visit Disneyland, I usually eat a big breakfast before arriving, then grab some In-N-Out on the way home. That way I only buy lunch in the park.

However you do it, saving a little money on food on your next Disney visit is definitely doable.