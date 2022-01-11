Santa Monica, CA

3 restaurants worth trying the next time you visit the Santa Monica Pier

Eugene Adams

Photo by Matthew LeJune on Unsplash

The Santa Monica Pier is nothing short of iconic. 

The Pier started in 1909 as a way to dump treated sewage into the ocean. Thankfully, they stopped doing that in the 1920s. Over the years, the pier morphed into a great fishing spot with attractions the whole family could enjoy. 

Today the Santa Monica Pier has no shortage of things to do. You could easily spend your whole day there with your family. If you spend an entire day at the pier, you will need to eat something at some point. 

Here are three excellent restaurants you can visit without leaving the pier. 

Pier Burger

Pier Burger advertises itself as the “last burger on land.” That is both clever and true. 

Sometimes during a fun day at the pier, you want to sit down and have a full meal. Other times you just want to grab a quick bite and get back to the fun. 

If you’re looking for a quick bite that tastes great, Pier Burger is a great option. 

At Pier Burger, they keep the menu simple. 

They have three burger options (all served without fries). 

  • Pier Burger (their version of a cheeseburger)
  • Hamburger
  • Veggie Burger

They also have three hot dog options. 

  • Hotdog
  • Cheese Dog
  • Bacon and Cheese Dog

They also have two sandwiches. 

  • Crispy Chicken Sandwich
  • Local White Seabass Sandwich

You can also order fries, something to drink (soda or beer), or dessert (shakes, floats, and ice cream). 

Hours:

Monday — Friday: 9 am- 9 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 8 am- 10 pm

Address: 330 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Phone: (310) 587–2747

Website: www.pierburger.com

The Lobster

Technically The Lobster is not located on the pier, but it’s right at the entrance, so I’ll count it. The best part about it being at the entrance is that it provides a great view of the pier and the ocean. 

The Lobster opened back in 1923. It’s the quintessential “seafood shack,” which has made it beloved by many locals and tourists alike. 

If you like seafood, you will love The Lobster. It has all the seafood classics you could ever want. They also have great beer, wine, and cocktail menus to help you wash it all down. 

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 12 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11:30 am- 10 pm

Sunday: 11:30 am- 9:30 pm

Address: 1602 Ocean Avenue Santa Monica, CA 90401

Phone: (310) 458–9294

Website: www.thelobster.com

Bubba Gump

Bubba Gump’s welcoming storefront will be one of the first things you see when you arrive at the Santa Monica Pier. 

Seafood lovers are probably already aware of Bubba Gump. The first Bubba Gump opened in 1996 in Monterey, California. It has since expanded throughout the United States and internationally. 

Bubba Gump aims to provide a casual environment where everyone can enjoy great seafood. 

Hours: 

Sunday — Thursday: 11 am- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 10 pm

Address: 301 Santa Monica Pier, Building 9, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Phone: (310) 393–0458

Website: www.bubbagump.com/location/bubba-gump-santa-monica-ca

