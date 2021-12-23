Prime Pizza is finally expanding to Santa Monica

Photo by Pablo Pacheco on Unsplash

Los Angeles has a seemingly endless supply of great pizza restaurants.

Even with all the options, it still feels like Prime Pizza is taking over Los Angeles. Prime Pizza already has four locations, Fairfax, Little Tokyo, Burbank, and West LA.

Now it’s expanding to Santa Monica. Prime Pizza will be taking over the closed Grey Block Pizza space at 1811 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. The plan is for it to open early next year.

While they are still in the planning stages, many facts about the new location are already known. There will be student deals for Santa Monica College students. There will also be delivery options, a patio, beer, and wine.

Prime Pizza’s Story

Prime’s goal is simple; they aim to bring authentic New York-style pizza to L.A.

They do that by never compromising on the quality of their ingredients. They use Grande cheese from Wisconsin, which they shred themselves. Their sauce is made with locally grown tomatoes, salt, and oregano. They also make all their dough in-house daily.

Menu

The menu is simple, but it has everything you need.

First, you pick from one of their three sizes.

Round Pies (8 slices)

Square Pies (8 slices)

Gluten-Free Square Pies (4 slices)

Then you pick from their wide variety of toppings. They have cheese, meat, veggies, and everything in between.

The menu also has five delicious sides for you to choose from.

Chopped Salad

Caesar Salad

Garlic Knots

Wings

Cookies (chocolate chip)

And, of course, there is plenty of beer and wine options to wash it all down with.

Website: www.primepizza.la