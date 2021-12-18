4 Los Angeles establishments that serve delicious golden brown empanadas

Regardless of how they are made, empanadas are delicious.
They can be made with various ingredients, but they are all dough folded over a filling. That filling can be meat, cheese, tomato, corn, etc. Empanadas can be baked or fried.
Empanadas are extremely popular in Spanish, Latin American, Southern European, and Philippine cultures. However, most variations can trace their roots to Galacia, Spain.
Homecooked empanadas are best; however, that isn't always an option. Here are four Los Angeles restaurants that serve delicious empanadas.
Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine
Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine was founded in 2017 out of a deep love for fresh, healthy, and authentic food. Because of that love, they only use real fresh ingredients. That includes farm-fresh beef and poultry, organic tomatoes, and fine spices.
The empanadas at Chamo are every bit as good as you would expect. My personal favorite is the Carne Mechada which is loaded with shredded beef cooked in a red sauce.
Like many places in Los Angeles, parking can be a challenge. There are two main parking options.
- 1-hour free parking on Colorado Blvd., S. Mentor Ave., and S. Catalina Ave.
- Public paid parking $2 private parking behind the restaurant entering
through S. Mentor Ave.
Hours:
Monday — Thursday: 11 am- 8 pm
Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 9 pm
Sunday: 11 am- 3 pm
Address: 950 E. Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
Phone: (626) 639–3339
Website: www.chamovenezuelancuisine.com
Sabor Colombiano
The empanadas at Sabor Colombiano have a unique taste. Their cornmeal empanadas come in a smaller size than many, which gives them a slightly crackled crust. The crispy finish goes well with the potato and beef insides.
Hours:
Monday — Sunday: 10 am- 6 pm
Address: 847 S Union Ave Los Angeles, CA 90017
Phone: (213) 388–0150
Website: www.saborcolombianola.com
Rincón Chileno
Rincon Chileno has been popular with Los Angeles's Chilean community since the 1970s. However, you don't have to be Chilean to enjoy this delicious part of their culture.
Rincon Chileno's empanadas are served in many shapes and sizes, but they are always perfectly browned. Their menu offers several different options when it comes to fillings.
- Beef
- Chicken
- Spinach
- Spinach and Cheese
- Ham and Cheese
Hours:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday — Sunday: 10 am- 6 pm
Address: 4354 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Phone: (323) 666–6075
Website: www.rinconchilenola.com
Nonna's Empanadas
Nonna's Empanadas has a great argument for the best-known empanada eatery in Los Angeles. It's so popular that it has three locations.
The menu is full of unique options.
They have several different meat options:
- Beef
- Chicken
- Pork
- Seafood
They also have some great veggie options:
- Mac & Cheese
- Cheese & Tomato
- Mushroom
- Cheese Scramble
Their sweet options are probably the star of the show:
- Apple
- Banana
- Guava
- Nutella
Hours:
Monday — Friday: 8 am- 8 pm
Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 8 pm
Address: 8556 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
Phone: (310) 385–0445
Website: www.nonnasempanadas.com
