4 Los Angeles coffee shops where you can get your next caffeine fix

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Los Angeles residents love their coffee. There is no way around it. Whether it’s homemade, Starbuck drive-thru, or something fancier, we all love our daily caffeine fix.

Regardless of what type of coffee you are looking for, you can find it somewhere in L.A.

If you are looking for high-quality coffee, here are four great options.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

Hilltop Coffee has an impressive cafe menu that includes all the coffee options you would expect. They also have an all-day food menu if coffee isn’t enough. Their cheddar-filled croissant and Spanish-style chorizo are two of my personal favorites.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen has three L.A. locations.

Slauson Location

Address: 4427 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90043

Phone: (323) 815–9833

Inglewood Location

Address: 170 N. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90302

Phone: (323) 743–8100

Eagle Rock Location

Address: 4247 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90065

Phone: (323) 672–4868

Website: www.findyourhilltop.com

Stereoscope Coffee Company

Stereoscope Coffee Company started back in 2013. It was so successful that it expanded to Buena Park in 2015 and Newport Beach in 2020. This year they also expanded to Echo Park.

A huge part of Stereoscope’s popularity is its simplicity. Many coffee shops overcomplicate things nowadays. Sometimes simple is better.

From the minimalist design to the simple menu, Stereoscope Coffee Company keeps it simple without sacrificing quality.

Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 6 am- 7 pm

Sunday: 7 am- 7 pm

Address: 1501 Sunset Blvd. Ste B, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Website: www.stereoscopecoffee.com

Copa Vida

Whether you are looking for coffee, food, or both, Copa Vida is the place for you. They serve all the classics you would expect with mixed seasonal creations. If you’re in need of a serious caffeine fix, their 96-ounce “Travelers” has you covered.

Copa Vida has various locations all over Southern California, but only one in Los Angeles.

Address: 70 S Raymond Ave Pasadena, CA 91105

Website: www.copa-vida.com

Menotti’s Coffee Stop

Menotti’s Coffee Stop offers customers a prime view of the world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk. The beachfront atmosphere makes your morning cup of coffee taste that much better.

Don’t worry, Menotti’s also offers up quality coffee. All their drinks by other latte-art, award-winning baristas.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 7 am- 6 pm

Address: 56 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291

Phone: (424) 205–7014

Website: www.menottiscoffeeveniceca.com