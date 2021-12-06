Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Thoroughbred Holiday Lights: cheap holiday fun for the whole family

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPAxQ_0dEtsRKk00
Photo by James Wheeler on Unsplash

The Holidays are a time for family. Every family has its own traditions, and they are all good. Any activity that families do together is always a great thing. 

One great tradition that I enjoy is visiting the Thoroughbred Holiday Lights in Rancho Cucamonga. Many families have great memories of this popular holiday attraction. 

What is Thoroughbred Lane?

Thoroughbred Lane is an extremely popular holiday lights display in Rancho Cucamonga. 

All the houses in the neighborhood decorate their houses however they see fit. There is no central theme; everyone is free to choose their decorations. That leads to a wide variety of creative decoration designs. 

Where is it located?

Thankfully getting to the light display is easy. Just take the 210 freeway and exit Carnelian St.

From there, follow the posted signs. You could also probably follow the traffic. Either way, you can’t miss it. 

I strongly suggest coming early if you want to avoid some of the traffic. The light display is popular and can get extremely busy. 

How much does it cost?

The Thoroughbred Holiday Light Display is 100% free. 

That’s one of my favorite parts about it: all the family fun and holiday joy, all for free. 

Things to know

  • If you want to enjoy the lights on foot, you must go between December 6th and December 9th. It will be drive-thru only starting on December 10th
  • The light display starts at 5 pm and runs until 11 pm.
  • There are no public restrooms available, so plan accordingly.
  • The holiday lights display is not a city-sanctioned event. However, the police department will be present for public safety and reduce congestion. 

For more information, visit the City of Rancho Cucamonga’s website

