4 interesting Los Angeles restaurants that are thriving

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Great restaurants are a dime a dozen in Los Angeles. If you're looking for great food, your options are endless.

Trying to pick the best restaurants is a fool's errand. There are too many great places.

Here are four L.A. restaurants that are thriving in the crowded restaurant scene.

Berbere

Vegan restaurants have been popping up all over Los Angeles in the last five years. Simply being a vegan restaurant isn't unique anymore. But, being a plant-based Ethiopian spot is pretty unique.

Berbere was made in an effort to inspire Los Angeles to live healthier lives. They believe strongly that you don't have to sacrifice taste to eat healthily. Their diverse, entirely plant-based menu proves that point nicely.

Hours

Monday — Thursday: 11 am- 8 pm

Friday: 11 am- 4 pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: 10 am- 4 pm

Address: 510 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401

Phone: (310) 699–8642

Website: www.myberbere.com

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Adolf Dulan grew up watching his mother cook. His observant nature taught him to cook fried chicken, fresh collard greens, and many other dishes, just like his mother.

Those childhood lessons laid the foundation for his current culinary success.

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen has a menu containing all the soul food staples. Fried chicken, baked chicken, fried fish, short ribs, and pork chops are just some of the tasty options.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 1714 W. Century Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90047

Phone: (323) 418–8527

Website: www.dulans-sfk.com

Hotville Chicken

Hotville Chicken isn't the place for you if you don't like spicy food. If you do like a little spice, you will love their Nashville-style hot chicken.

The owner Kim Price is the great-niece of Thornton Prince, one of the founders of Prince's Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville. She is proudly carrying on the family tradition of serving amazing Hot Chicken.

Hours:

Tuesday — Sunday: 11 am- 7 pm

Address: 4070 MARLTON AVE. LOS ANGELES, CA 90008

Phone: (323) 792–4835

Website: www.hotvillechicken.com

Sonoratown

Sonoratown is regarded by many as one of Los Angeles's best taco restaurants. That’s saying a lot in a place with a seemingly unlimited supply of places to buy tacos.

Their Sonoran-style tacos and quesadillas are truly incredible. They keep their menu simple, but there is still a little something for everyone on it.

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 11 am- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 10 pm

Sunday: 11 am- 9 pm

Address: 208 E. 8th Street Los Angeles, CA 90014

Phone: (213) 628–3710

Website: www.sonoratown.com