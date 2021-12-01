Los Angeles, CA

4 interesting Los Angeles restaurants that are thriving

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVofN_0dBJg3kw00
Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash

Great restaurants are a dime a dozen in Los Angeles. If you're looking for great food, your options are endless. 

Trying to pick the best restaurants is a fool's errand. There are too many great places. 

Here are four L.A. restaurants that are thriving in the crowded restaurant scene. 

Berbere

Vegan restaurants have been popping up all over Los Angeles in the last five years. Simply being a vegan restaurant isn't unique anymore. But, being a plant-based Ethiopian spot is pretty unique. 

Berbere was made in an effort to inspire Los Angeles to live healthier lives. They believe strongly that you don't have to sacrifice taste to eat healthily. Their diverse, entirely plant-based menu proves that point nicely. 

Hours

Monday  — Thursday: 11 am- 8 pm

Friday: 11 am- 4 pm

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: 10 am- 4 pm

Address: 510 Santa Monica Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90401

Phone: (310) 699–8642

Website: www.myberbere.com

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Adolf Dulan grew up watching his mother cook. His observant nature taught him to cook fried chicken, fresh collard greens, and many other dishes, just like his mother. 

Those childhood lessons laid the foundation for his current culinary success. 

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen has a menu containing all the soul food staples. Fried chicken, baked chicken, fried fish, short ribs, and pork chops are just some of the tasty options. 

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11 am- 8 pm

Address: 1714 W. Century Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90047

Phone: (323) 418–8527

Website: www.dulans-sfk.com

Hotville Chicken

Hotville Chicken isn't the place for you if you don't like spicy food. If you do like a little spice, you will love their Nashville-style hot chicken. 

The owner Kim Price is the great-niece of Thornton Prince, one of the founders of Prince's Hot Chicken Shack in Nashville. She is proudly carrying on the family tradition of serving amazing Hot Chicken. 

Hours: 

Tuesday — Sunday: 11 am- 7 pm

Address: 4070 MARLTON AVE. LOS ANGELES, CA 90008

Phone: (323) 792–4835

Website: www.hotvillechicken.com

Sonoratown

Sonoratown is regarded by many as one of Los Angeles's best taco restaurants. That’s saying a lot in a place with a seemingly unlimited supply of places to buy tacos. 

Their Sonoran-style tacos and quesadillas are truly incredible. They keep their menu simple, but there is still a little something for everyone on it. 

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 11 am- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 10 pm

Sunday: 11 am- 9 pm

Address: 208 E. 8th Street Los Angeles, CA 90014

Phone: (213) 628–3710

Website: www.sonoratown.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
los angelesrestaurantsLA restaurantsVegan resturants

Comments / 6

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer | Certified ESL Teacher |I mostly write about all things Southern California, but I also cover national topics.

Los Angeles, CA
3966 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Thoroughbred Holiday Lights: cheap holiday fun for the whole family

The Holidays are a time for family. Every family has its own traditions, and they are all good. Any activity that families do together is always a great thing. One great tradition that I enjoy is visiting the Thoroughbred Holiday Lights in Rancho Cucamonga. Many families have great memories of this popular holiday attraction.

Read full story

4 great Venice restaurants to cap off any great beach day

Venice is one of the most beautiful parts of California. The weather is perfect nearly year-round. It’s popular with locals and tourists alike. No great visit to Venice is complete without some great food.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 Los Angeles area restaurants that are worth a try

Los Angeles is full of great restaurant options. Anyone who has ever visited knows that. But if you live in L.A., you know that the bigger positive is the diversity of those restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments

Crypto.com pays a shocking $700 million on Staples Center naming rights

Here are two undeniable things. The Los Angeles Lakers are extremely valuable. Crypto is getting more and more mainstream by the day. If you need more confirmation of either of those facts, look no further than the renaming of the Staples Center.

Read full story

Belles Beach House brings a little bit of Aloha to Venice

The chances are that laid-back island vibes, friendly people, beautiful weather, and great food all come to mind. Every one of those things also fits Venice perfectly. It should come as no surprise that a full-on tiki-lounge would succeed in Venice.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 places to get a great burger in Los Angeles

Photo by Food Photographer David Fedulov on Unsplash. Los Angeles is the home to some truly remarkable cuisine. You can find any type of food you want in L.A. That food will often be some of the highest quality.

Read full story
18 comments

New study attempts to answer how many steps you should take per day

Walking is undoubtedly one of the best ways to get in better shape. I have had many clients lose significant amounts of weight simply by walking more. Most people can walk, even if they are significantly out of shape. It’s also easy to scale walking to fit your current fitness level. You can start with a few extra steps per day then increase the volume as you round into better shape.

Read full story
11 comments

Jordan Belfort, of The Wolf of Wall Street fame, offers up some unorthodox advice

Nowadays, it feels like you can find anything on Tik Tok. Of course, you can find that too. Jordan Belfort, the inspiration for The Wolf of Wall Street, recently answered the following question on Tik Tok.

Read full story

Aaron Rodgers made a great point about the way we think about Covid

All-Pro Reels, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. When Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid, it caused a lot of confusion. He previously said that he is "immunized," which many people took to mean vaccinated.

Read full story
158 comments

5 positive takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 win

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers won a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles (27–24). Normally beating a 3–6 team isn’t cause for celebration. A team with Super Bowl aspirations expects to win games like this.

Read full story

Is Robert Kiyosaki right about Bitcoin and Gold?

Talk about inflation has been all over over the news lately. Many people are starting to worry about inflation and wondering what they should do about it. Robert Kiyosaki is one of the people that are extremely worried about it. He feels that it will cause a giant crash that will be followed by a depression.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Interesting new study reignites the vaccination vs. natural immunity debate

Diminishing vaccine effectiveness has been talked about a lot lately. The discussion inevitably leads to several questions. Is vaccination still more effective than natural immunity?

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Should diminishing vaccine effectiveness raise concerns about booster shot demand in Los Angeles?

The recent breakthrough Covid case of Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed the pandemic back into the forefront of many people's minds. L.A. County's numbers are not overly alarming, but they show that Covid is not all the way behind us yet.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

So far, so good: Chargers new kicker is perfect in his debut

Charger fans are no strangers to special teams problems. Most Charger fans feel a sense of nervous dread whenever the kicker is on the field. The recent signing of a new kicker has given some fans hope. It can’t possibly get worse than 5 missed extra points in 6 games right?

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

GoodBoyBob Coffee Roasters is opening a new location in Manhattan Beach

Americans, in general, love their coffee, and Manhattan Beach residents are no exception. There is no shortage of places to get coffee in Manhattan Beach. But there is a difference between coffee and good coffee. Most people don’t want more coffee; they want more good coffee.

Read full story

STDs are on the rise and Covid-19 is making the problem worse

Photo by Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition on Unsplash. Not only are they a problem, but they are a problem that keeps getting worse. According to the CDC, sexually transmitted diseases in America hit an all-time high for the 6th year in a row in 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Chargers sign veteran kicker as they hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a change at kicker. Gone is their young kicker Tristan Vizcaino and in is veteran Dustin Hopkins. This move doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Chargers this season. Vizcaino has been making mistakes all season. While he has been a solid 6 for 7 on field goals, extra points have been a different story.

Read full story
Louisiana State

According to Dr. Fauci, Halloween is back on in LA. Does that mean it's safe?

Los Angeles children have missed a lot during Covid. They have missed a lot of time at school. The 2020 holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year) was not the same for many people.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Banditos Los Angeles is a great place to eat, drink, and catch a game

Los Angeles has always been a huge sports town. No matter the time of year, there is never a shortage of games to watch. There are few combinations that are better than sports, food, and beer.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy