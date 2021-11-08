5 positive takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 win

Photo by Anders Krøgh Jørgensen on Unsplash

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers won a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles (27–24).

Normally beating a 3–6 team isn’t cause for celebration. A team with Super Bowl aspirations expects to win games like this.

However, there were some very real positive takeaways from the game.

Here are five takeaways Charger fans should be happy about.

Losing Streak Snapped

A two-game losing streak is not a killer in a 17 game season. But, it still feels good to have some positive momentum.

Herbert

Justin Herber is a stud; there is no doubt he is one of the best young QBs in the league. But he has struggled a bit in the last two games, and it was nice to see him get back on track.

Previous two games:

40/79 passing

418 yards

3 TDs

3 INTs

Sunday vs. the Eagles

32/38 passing

356 yards

2 TDs

0 INTs

Allen

Keenan Allen is one of the best WRs in the whole league, yet he somehow manages to be underrated consistently.

That being said, he has struggled with drops recently. He had a league-leading 6 drops through the first 7 games of the season.

The recent drops were all but forgotten after the day he had Sunday (12 catches for 104 yards on 13 targets).

Kicker

Sunday was a bit of a mixed bag. Dustin Hopkins wasn’t perfect, he missed an extra point, but he did play well.

Dustin Hopkins stats through two games as a Charger:

3/3 FGs

4/5 PATs

Signing Hopkins certainly seems like a solid addition so far.

Standings

Current AFC West Standings:

Los Angeles Chargers (5–3)

Las Vegas Raiders (5–3)

Kansas City Chiefs (5–4)

Denver Broncos (5–4)

Through 8 games, the Chargers are right in the thick of things.

It will be exciting to see where the season goes from here. The dream of an all Los Angeles Super Bowl is still alive and well.