Los Angeles, CA

Interesting new study reignites the vaccination vs. natural immunity debate

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZK4L_0cpVjMfE00
Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash

Diminishing vaccine effectiveness has been talked about a lot lately. The discussion inevitably leads to several questions. 

Do we need booster shots? 

Is vaccination still more effective than natural immunity?

At this time, Los Angeles doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of the booster shot idea. Demand for booster shots has been much lower than expected

Natural Immunity

Whether or not vaccination is needed after you have already recovered from Covid has been thoroughly debated. There are many people in Los Angeles on both sides of the debate. 

Dr. Emily Sydnor Spivak had the following to say

“While there is some evidence natural infection provides strong immunity, there is variability from person to person and less predictability than vaccine immunity.” -Dr. Emily Sydnor Spivak

New Study

A new CDC study analyzed over 7,000 hospitalized patients in nine states. It analyzed unvaccinated patients that recovered from Covid vs. fully vaccinated patients with no prior infection.

The study found that the unvaccinated patients were more than five times more likely to contract covid than vaccinated patients. The results support the idea that vaccines provide more consistent immunity for at least six months. 

“We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19.”-Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Final Thoughts

Our understanding of Covid is constantly evolving. New studies are coming out so rapidly that it’s hard to keep up. 

One thing that has stayed consistent is that health officials strongly recommend vaccination.

Overall, L.A. has bought into that advice. Los Angeles County’s vaccination rate is higher than the national average. It will be interesting to see if that remains true when it comes to booster shots. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 33

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer | Certified ESL Teacher |I mostly write about all things Southern California, but I also cover national topics.

Los Angeles, CA
3897 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

3 places to get a great burger in Los Angeles

Photo by Food Photographer David Fedulov on Unsplash. Los Angeles is the home to some truly remarkable cuisine. You can find any type of food you want in L.A. That food will often be some of the highest quality.

Read full story
15 comments

New study attempts to answer how many steps you should take per day

Walking is undoubtedly one of the best ways to get in better shape. I have had many clients lose significant amounts of weight simply by walking more. Most people can walk, even if they are significantly out of shape. It’s also easy to scale walking to fit your current fitness level. You can start with a few extra steps per day then increase the volume as you round into better shape.

Read full story
11 comments

Jordan Belfort, of The Wolf of Wall Street fame, offers up some unorthodox advice

Nowadays, it feels like you can find anything on Tik Tok. Of course, you can find that too. Jordan Belfort, the inspiration for The Wolf of Wall Street, recently answered the following question on Tik Tok.

Read full story

Aaron Rodgers made a great point about the way we think about Covid

All-Pro Reels, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. When Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid, it caused a lot of confusion. He previously said that he is "immunized," which many people took to mean vaccinated.

Read full story
158 comments

5 positive takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers Week 9 win

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers won a close game against the Philadelphia Eagles (27–24). Normally beating a 3–6 team isn’t cause for celebration. A team with Super Bowl aspirations expects to win games like this.

Read full story

Is Robert Kiyosaki right about Bitcoin and Gold?

Talk about inflation has been all over over the news lately. Many people are starting to worry about inflation and wondering what they should do about it. Robert Kiyosaki is one of the people that are extremely worried about it. He feels that it will cause a giant crash that will be followed by a depression.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Should diminishing vaccine effectiveness raise concerns about booster shot demand in Los Angeles?

The recent breakthrough Covid case of Mayor Eric Garcetti pushed the pandemic back into the forefront of many people's minds. L.A. County's numbers are not overly alarming, but they show that Covid is not all the way behind us yet.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

So far, so good: Chargers new kicker is perfect in his debut

Charger fans are no strangers to special teams problems. Most Charger fans feel a sense of nervous dread whenever the kicker is on the field. The recent signing of a new kicker has given some fans hope. It can’t possibly get worse than 5 missed extra points in 6 games right?

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

GoodBoyBob Coffee Roasters is opening a new location in Manhattan Beach

Americans, in general, love their coffee, and Manhattan Beach residents are no exception. There is no shortage of places to get coffee in Manhattan Beach. But there is a difference between coffee and good coffee. Most people don’t want more coffee; they want more good coffee.

Read full story

STDs are on the rise and Covid-19 is making the problem worse

Photo by Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition on Unsplash. Not only are they a problem, but they are a problem that keeps getting worse. According to the CDC, sexually transmitted diseases in America hit an all-time high for the 6th year in a row in 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Chargers sign veteran kicker as they hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a change at kicker. Gone is their young kicker Tristan Vizcaino and in is veteran Dustin Hopkins. This move doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Chargers this season. Vizcaino has been making mistakes all season. While he has been a solid 6 for 7 on field goals, extra points have been a different story.

Read full story
Louisiana State

According to Dr. Fauci, Halloween is back on in LA. Does that mean it's safe?

Los Angeles children have missed a lot during Covid. They have missed a lot of time at school. The 2020 holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year) was not the same for many people.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Banditos Los Angeles is a great place to eat, drink, and catch a game

Los Angeles has always been a huge sports town. No matter the time of year, there is never a shortage of games to watch. There are few combinations that are better than sports, food, and beer.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Craving nachos? Here are 3 delicious Los Angeles restaurants that have perfected them.

Nachos are popular all over the world, especially when they are cooked well. Nachos are so popular that October 21 is International Nacho Day. Perfectly fried chips with a mixture of different toppings are hard to beat. The various amount of toppings you can choose from are only limited by your imagination. Some type of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, olives, tomatoes, and many more options are popular.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 places to celebrate World Pasta Day in Los Angeles

There is no debating the popularity of pasta. People have been eating pasta since at least 5,000 B.C. Its popularity is in large part due to its versatility and how easy it is to make.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Would $17.64 be an appropriate minimum wage for West Hollywood?

How high the minimum wage should be is a controversial topic in general. It’s especially controversial in the restaurant/hospitality industry. On the one hand, you want workers to be paid a living wage. You don’t want a situation where people are unable to make ends meet despite working full-time.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A colorful mouthful of flavor: Flower Burger opens up shop right here in Los Angeles

Ten years ago, it was hard to imagine there being much of a market for vegan burgers. That’s mostly because until recently, meatless burger patties always sucked. They never tasted like meat and often tasted like cardboard.

Read full story
38 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Great soul food is coming to Los Angeles. Will it be Kevin Johnson's latest successful venture?

To say that Kevin Johnson has had an interesting career would be an understatement. Making it to the NBA is hard, but having a long and successful career is even harder. Becoming the Mayor of a city as big as Sacramento is hard, but getting elected twice is even harder.

Read full story
3 comments
Malibu, CA

3 Malibu restaurants that are perfect for celebrating International Chefs Day

October 20th is International Chefs Day. There is no definition of what makes a good chef. Good chefs cook all kinds of different foods in all types of different settings. Some chefs work from home, in traditional restaurants, out of food trucks, or many other settings.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy