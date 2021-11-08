Is Robert Kiyosaki right about Bitcoin and Gold?

Photo by Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash

Talk about inflation has been all over over the news lately. Many people are starting to worry about inflation and wondering what they should do about it.

Robert Kiyosaki is one of the people that are extremely worried about it. He feels that it will cause a giant crash that will be followed by a depression.

Is he right?

What is Inflation?

According to Investopedia, inflation is the decline of purchasing power of a given currency over time.

In other words, inflation makes things more expensive to buy. The thought of your savings losing value by the day is terrifying to some.

Who is Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki is one of the most famous sources of financial advice around. He is most famous for his 1997 book Rich Dad Poor Dad. More recently, he has been sharing advice through his seminars and social media platforms.

What He Recommends

Robert Kiyosaki’s most recent prediction is a huge stock market crash and depression brought on by inflation.

He recommends people buy three things to protect themselves against inflation.

Bitcoin Gold Silver

These recommendations are not particularly surprising.

Gold and Silver have long been popular investments for people looking to hedge against inflation. Bitcoin also fits nicely into this category since many have called it the “new gold.”

Final Thoughts

It’s worth noting that Robert Kiyosaki has a habit of predicting crashes.

In September, he predicted that “the biggest crash in world history” would hit in October, and that obviously didn’t happen. The S&P actually grew 6.9% last month.

Overall the stock market is impossible to predict.

What do you think?

Is he right, or is this another false alarm?

Are you buying any Bitcoin, Gold, or Silver to hedge against inflation?

Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. This article is for entertainment purposes only. Do your own research and/or visit a financial professional before making any investment decisions.