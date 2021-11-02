GoodBoyBob Coffee Roasters is opening a new location in Manhattan Beach

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Americans, in general, love their coffee, and Manhattan Beach residents are no exception. There is no shortage of places to get coffee in Manhattan Beach.

But there is a difference between coffee and good coffee. Most people don’t want more coffee; they want more good coffee.

A new coffee shop in Manhattan Beach is about to start bringing more good coffee.

GoodBoyBob Coffee Roasters

GoodBoyBob Coffee Roasters run successful stores in Santa Monica and Culver City. Now they are expanding to Manhattan Beach.

They live by an interesting motto: “The finest coffee, food, and wine served in the least pretentious way.”

They take high-quality standards extremely seriously without taking themselves too seriously. They do this by focusing on sourcing the most interesting coffee beans in the world. Most of their coffee is shipped from Asia, and this leads to rare coffees that aren’t available anywhere else in Los Angeles.

But don’t worry, it’s not just great coffee. They also have great food. They cater to vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores. No matter your diet preference, they have something for you.

They also have a beer and wine menu if coffee just isn’t enough.

They have everything from easy-to-drink canned beer and wines to a wide variety of wines sold by the glass and bottle. Most of their wines come from small local producers, which is another way they ensure quality.

Hours:

Monday — Friday: 6:30 am- 2:30 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 7 am- 3 pm

Address: 1300 Highland Ave, Unit 109 Manhattan Beach CA 90266

Website: www.goodboybob.com