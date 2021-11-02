So far, so good: Chargers new kicker is perfect in his debut

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

Charger fans are no strangers to special teams problems. Most Charger fans feel a sense of nervous dread whenever the kicker is on the field.

The recent signing of a new kicker has given some fans hope. It can’t possibly get worse than 5 missed extra points in 6 games right?

The recent loss to the Patriots was Dustin Hopkins’s first with the Chargers. Like a typical Charger game, there was a little bit of good and bad.

The Good

The Chargers 4–3 record currently puts them 2nd in the AFC West and 7th in the AFC. That means that if the playoffs started today, the Chargers would get the final spot.

Two straight losses certainly aren’t good, but it doesn’t kill their postseason hopes. There is still a lot of games left to play.

Another huge positive was Dustin Hopkins’s perfect debut. Hopkins went 3–3 on PATs and also made a 48-yard field goal.

I know it’s only one game, but it was good to see every kick go through the uprights for a change.

The Bad

Justin Herbert threw two INTs and didn’t look particularly sharp all game. He hasn’t had a bad season by any means, however, the early season MVP buzz has definitely cooled off.

Two straight losses is never a good thing. 4–3 doesn’t feel nearly as promising as 4–1.

What’s Next

The Chargers travel to Philadelphia next week to face the 3–5 Eagles.

It will be a perfect chance to rebound from 2 straight losses.