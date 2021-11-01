STDs are on the rise and Covid-19 is making the problem worse

Photo by Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition on Unsplash

STDs are a problem.

Not only are they a problem, but they are a problem that keeps getting worse. According to the CDC, sexually transmitted diseases in America hit an all-time high for the 6th year in a row in 2019.

According to the CDC,

There were 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in 2019.

Between 2015 and 2019, three was a nearly 20% increase in reportable STDs.

Cases of syphilis among newborns nearly quadrupled between 2015 and 2019.

The early data from 2020 indicates that the trend will continue, and Covid-19 is making it worse. The Pandemic caused major disruption to STD testing and treatment services.

This problem can have serious health consequences. When left untreated, STDs can cause chronic pelvic pain, pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and increase your risk of HIV infection.

Covid

There is a lot of evidence that the Covid-19 Pandemic is making America’s STD problem worse.

According to the World Health Organization and UNAIDS, the U.S. is just one of many countries at risk of a major STD infection outbreak caused by Covid. For example, they worry that Covid-19 will undo decades of progress in the fight against HIV in Africa.

Thankfully, the government is at least aware of the problem. The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee recently announced a $5 million federal funding increase “to fight sexually transmitted diseases.” $100 million will also go to a CDC HIV initiate and $20 million to STD clinics.

It’s impossible to tell how effective the extra spending will be. However, the fact that the government is at least aware of the issue is a good sign.

STD Prevention

With the continual rise of STDs, STD prevention has become even more important.

The CDC has six recommendations for lowering your risk of contracting an STD.

Abstinence

This one is the most obvious and perhaps the most unrealistic. Obviously, not having sex is an extremely effective way not to get an STD.

Vaccination

There are safe and effective vaccines that protect against HPV and Hepatitis B. The HPV vaccination is recommended for anyone between 9 and 26.

Reduced Number of Partners

The higher your number of partners, the more chances you have to be exposed to an STD.

Mutual Monogamy

This option a more realistic than complete abstinence for most people.

Condoms

It’s common knowledge that condoms are highly effective against STDs and unwanted pregnancy. Unfortunately, that knowledge doesn’t always lead to their consistent use.

Get Tested

Getting tested for STDs regularly has been a lot harder during Covid times, but it’s still important. If you have multiple sexual partners, especially if you don’t use condoms, it’s a good idea to get tested regularly. Early detection is vital for lessening the spread and severity of STDs.