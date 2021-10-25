Los Angeles, CA

3 places to celebrate World Pasta Day in Los Angeles

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSFlK_0cc30LQh00
Photo by Heather Gill on Unsplash

There is no debating the popularity of pasta. People have been eating pasta since at least 5,000 B.C. Its popularity is in large part due to its versatility and how easy it is to make. 

October 25 is World Pasta Day. World Pasta Day was established in 1995. Forty pasta producers worldwide got together to hold the first “World Pasta Congress.” Since then, Pasta Day has been celebrated every October.

There are three common ways to celebrate. 

1. Make Pasta at Home

This is the simplest and cheapest way to celebrate. Just make your favorite type of pasta for dinner. 

2. Share Pasta On Social Media

Use the hashtag #WorldPastaDay when you post your pasta dinner. 

If you don’t have a favorite pasta dish in mind, this hashtag can help with that. Search recent posts under #WorldPastaDay and look for a recipe that appeals to you. 

3. Go Out And Get a Pasta Dinner

This is my personal favorite. At the end of a long workday, I’m usually tired and don’t want to think about what to cook for dinner. Going to a good restaurant is a lot easier. 

Three Great Los Angeles Pasta Restaurants

If you are looking for a good pasta restaurant in Los Angeles, you have plenty of options. 

There are far too many for me to list, but here are three of my favorites. 

Felix

Pasta can be made in many different ways, and it can also be made with many different sauces. No matter how you make it, it’s better when you use high-quality pasta. 

Evan Funke from Felix understands this well. He is committed to making noodles by hand the old-fashioned way, and the result is some of the best pasta around. 

Hours:

Sunday — Thursday: 5 pm- 9:15 pm

Friday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Address: 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA

Website: www.felixla.com

Pasta Sisters

The passion behind Pasta Sisters started back in Padova, a small town in Northern Italy. Chef Paola De Re and his two older sisters spend afternoons learning from their mother in the kitchen. That passion for traditional recipes never left the family. 

Pasta Sisters has got you covered if you are in the mood for fresh spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, or lasagna. 

Hours:

Sunday — Wednesday: 11:30 am- 9:30 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11:30 am- 10:00 pm

Address: 3280 Helms Ave, Culver City CA 90232

Phone:(424) 603–4503

Website: www.pastasisters.com

Spumoni 

Spumoni’s menu can be a bit overwhelming. There are so many great Italian dishes to choose from. I recommend that you focus on the homemade pasta section of the menu. The Fettuccine Alfredo has long been my personal favorite. 

Hours: 

Wednesday — Monday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Tuesday: Closed

Address: 14533 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Phone: (818) 981–7218

Website: www.spumonishermanoaks.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer | Certified ESL Teacher |I mostly write about all things Southern California, but I also cover national topics.

Los Angeles, CA
3612 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Chargers sign veteran kicker as they hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a change at kicker. Gone is their young kicker Tristan Vizcaino and in is veteran Dustin Hopkins. This move doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Chargers this season. Vizcaino has been making mistakes all season. While he has been a solid 6 for 7 on field goals, extra points have been a different story.

Read full story
Louisiana State

According to Dr. Fauci, Halloween is back on in LA. Does that mean it's safe?

Los Angeles children have missed a lot during Covid. They have missed a lot of time at school. The 2020 holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year) was not the same for many people.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Banditos Los Angeles is a great place to eat, drink, and catch a game

Los Angeles has always been a huge sports town. No matter the time of year, there is never a shortage of games to watch. There are few combinations that are better than sports, food, and beer.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Craving nachos? Here are 3 delicious Los Angeles restaurants that have perfected them.

Nachos are popular all over the world, especially when they are cooked well. Nachos are so popular that October 21 is International Nacho Day. Perfectly fried chips with a mixture of different toppings are hard to beat. The various amount of toppings you can choose from are only limited by your imagination. Some type of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, olives, tomatoes, and many more options are popular.

Read full story
1 comments
West Hollywood, CA

Would $17.64 be an appropriate minimum wage for West Hollywood?

How high the minimum wage should be is a controversial topic in general. It’s especially controversial in the restaurant/hospitality industry. On the one hand, you want workers to be paid a living wage. You don’t want a situation where people are unable to make ends meet despite working full-time.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A colorful mouthful of flavor: Flower Burger opens up shop right here in Los Angeles

Ten years ago, it was hard to imagine there being much of a market for vegan burgers. That’s mostly because until recently, meatless burger patties always sucked. They never tasted like meat and often tasted like cardboard.

Read full story
38 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Great soul food is coming to Los Angeles. Will it be Kevin Johnson's latest successful venture?

To say that Kevin Johnson has had an interesting career would be an understatement. Making it to the NBA is hard, but having a long and successful career is even harder. Becoming the Mayor of a city as big as Sacramento is hard, but getting elected twice is even harder.

Read full story
3 comments
Malibu, CA

3 Malibu restaurants that are perfect for celebrating International Chefs Day

October 20th is International Chefs Day. There is no definition of what makes a good chef. Good chefs cook all kinds of different foods in all types of different settings. Some chefs work from home, in traditional restaurants, out of food trucks, or many other settings.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great ways to celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day in Los Angeles

For those of you that didn't know, October 19 is International Gin and Tonic Day. While it may seem like a silly reason to have a "day," there is a heartwarming story behind it. Mary Edith Keyburn passed away on October 19, 2010, with a gin and tonic by her side. Mary's friends decided to mark that day as gin and tonic day to honor her memory.

Read full story
2 comments

October 18th is National Legging Day. That means it is officially legging season.

It feels like there is a day for everything. October 18th is National Legging Day. Fabletics founded International Legging Day in 2019. Its stated goal was to celebrate the start of the official legging season. There is also the obvious goal of selling more leggings.

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 restaurants that perfectly illustrate Los Angeles's culinary diversity

Los Angeles has one of the best restaurant scenes in the world. The greatest part of Los Angeles's restaurant scene is the diversity. Any food you can think of you can get somewhere.

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

3 Manhattan Beach restaurants that perfectly fit the city's laid back vibe

Manhattan Beach is a unique place. It's home to one of the most beautiful beaches around and has a moderate year-round climate perfect for enjoying it. It has a small-town vibe but is also popular with tourists. It attracts nearly 4 million visitors annually.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

3 places to grab a bite to eat near Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

Thank You (21 Millions+) views, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. All of Los Angeles County is crazy about sports. L.A. is home to two football teams, two basketball teams, and two baseball teams (sort of).

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great places to eat a stone throw away from Staples Center

Downtown Los Angeles has no shortage of things to do. But at its core, L.A. is a sports town. The Lakers, Clippers, and Los Angles Kings all call Staples Center home. If you are looking for a good place to grab a bite to eat before or after catching a game, you are in luck. There is no shortage of great restaurants nearby.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

3 Hawaiian restaurants that bring a little taste of the islands to Los Angeles

With its great weather, beautiful beaches, delicious food, and laid-back island lifestyle, there is a lot to love about Hawaii. There are plenty of reasons why Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 unique Los Angeles restaurants that serve great pizza

The pizza market in Los Angeles is both popular and oversaturated. There are so many great options that many don’t survive. The recent closing of Grimaldi’s Pizzaria is just one example of a popular pizza chain not making it in a crowded market.

Read full story
16 comments
El Segundo, CA

Grimaldi's Pizzaria of El Segundo surprisingly closes its doors after 7 years

Grimaldi’s first location opened way back in 1990, and it has been one of America’s most popular pizza places ever since. Their secret is their coal-fired, brick-oven style of pizza making. They believe that it gives their food a unique flavor that gas, convection, or wood-burning ovens cant compete with.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 places where you can get great seafood in Los Angeles

There is great food of all kinds all over Los Angeles. But, as a coastal County, the seafood is especially great. Fresh seafood is much easier to come by here than in many other parts of the world.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Monica, CA

3 great restaurants to try when visiting Santa Monica

Santa Monica is one of the most iconic beach towns in the world. It’s a great place to live or visit. A great meal is a perfect way to finish off a fun day at the beach. The restaurant scene in Santa Monica struggled during Covid. Thankfully, it’s roaring back now. There are plenty of diverse food options all over the city.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy