3 places to celebrate World Pasta Day in Los Angeles

Photo by Heather Gill on Unsplash

There is no debating the popularity of pasta. People have been eating pasta since at least 5,000 B.C. Its popularity is in large part due to its versatility and how easy it is to make.

October 25 is World Pasta Day. World Pasta Day was established in 1995. Forty pasta producers worldwide got together to hold the first “World Pasta Congress.” Since then, Pasta Day has been celebrated every October.

There are three common ways to celebrate.

1. Make Pasta at Home

This is the simplest and cheapest way to celebrate. Just make your favorite type of pasta for dinner.

2. Share Pasta On Social Media

Use the hashtag #WorldPastaDay when you post your pasta dinner.

If you don’t have a favorite pasta dish in mind, this hashtag can help with that. Search recent posts under #WorldPastaDay and look for a recipe that appeals to you.

3. Go Out And Get a Pasta Dinner

This is my personal favorite. At the end of a long workday, I’m usually tired and don’t want to think about what to cook for dinner. Going to a good restaurant is a lot easier.

Three Great Los Angeles Pasta Restaurants

If you are looking for a good pasta restaurant in Los Angeles, you have plenty of options.

There are far too many for me to list, but here are three of my favorites.

Felix

Pasta can be made in many different ways, and it can also be made with many different sauces. No matter how you make it, it’s better when you use high-quality pasta.

Evan Funke from Felix understands this well. He is committed to making noodles by hand the old-fashioned way, and the result is some of the best pasta around.

Hours:

Sunday — Thursday: 5 pm- 9:15 pm

Friday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Address: 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA

Website: www.felixla.com

Pasta Sisters

The passion behind Pasta Sisters started back in Padova, a small town in Northern Italy. Chef Paola De Re and his two older sisters spend afternoons learning from their mother in the kitchen. That passion for traditional recipes never left the family.

Pasta Sisters has got you covered if you are in the mood for fresh spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, or lasagna.

Hours:

Sunday — Wednesday: 11:30 am- 9:30 pm

Thursday — Saturday: 11:30 am- 10:00 pm

Address: 3280 Helms Ave, Culver City CA 90232

Phone:(424) 603–4503

Website: www.pastasisters.com

Spumoni

Spumoni’s menu can be a bit overwhelming. There are so many great Italian dishes to choose from. I recommend that you focus on the homemade pasta section of the menu. The Fettuccine Alfredo has long been my personal favorite.

Hours:

Wednesday — Monday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Tuesday: Closed

Address: 14533 Ventura Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Phone: (818) 981–7218

Website: www.spumonishermanoaks.com