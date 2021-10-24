Los Angeles, CA

A colorful mouthful of flavor: Flower Burger opens up shop right here in Los Angeles

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bT7GX_0cawwpD000
Photo by Roam In Color on Unsplash

Ten years ago, it was hard to imagine there being much of a market for vegan burgers. That’s mostly because until recently, meatless burger patties always sucked. They never tasted like meat and often tasted like cardboard. 

Innovations like the impossible burger started to change that. People are starting to warm to the idea of a meatless burger, especially as they get tastier and tastier. 

Big chain fast food places like Burger King, Whitecastle, Carl’s Jr., and many more have meatless burger options now. 

However, fast food burgers, real and meatless, are not always known for their quality. Thankfully, other higher-quality options are popping up as well. 

Here is one of Los Angeles’s newest meatless burger options. 

Flower Burger

The idea behind Flower Burger was born in 2015 and already has several locations globally. After finding success in Italy, France, The Netherlands, and the UK, they are now expanding to Los Angeles. 

The flower is a symbol of positivity, joy, and love. They attempt to express those sentiments in their food. 

Flower Burger’s colorful burgers are 100% plant-based and made with only natural ingredients.

Each burger has a different colored bun. For example, the yellow bun is made with turmeric, and the violet bun is made with cherry and beetroot extract. Each burger can be paired with potato wedges, edamame, or patatas bravas. 

Matteo Toto dreamed up the concept behind Flower Burger. This young entrepreneur managed to merge burger culture with plant-based cuisine successfully. 

Another young entrepreneur, Elena Platt, fell in love with the concept on a trip to Italy. She has since worked tirelessly to bring that concept to America. 

Note: This location is currently a Ghost Kitchen. That means pick-up and delivery only. However, they plan on opening a storefront soon in West Hollywood. 

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11:30 am- 10:30 pm

Address: 6029 1/2 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Phone: (323) 452–9228

Website: www.flowerburger.us

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 38

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer | Certified ESL Teacher |I mostly write about all things Southern California, but I also cover national topics.

Los Angeles, CA
3618 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles County, CA

So far, so good: Chargers new kicker is perfect in his debut

Charger fans are no strangers to special teams problems. Most Charger fans feel a sense of nervous dread whenever the kicker is on the field. The recent signing of a new kicker has given some fans hope. It can’t possibly get worse than 5 missed extra points in 6 games right?

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

GoodBoyBob Coffee Roasters is opening a new location in Manhattan Beach

Americans, in general, love their coffee, and Manhattan Beach residents are no exception. There is no shortage of places to get coffee in Manhattan Beach. But there is a difference between coffee and good coffee. Most people don’t want more coffee; they want more good coffee.

Read full story

STDs are on the rise and Covid-19 is making the problem worse

Photo by Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition on Unsplash. Not only are they a problem, but they are a problem that keeps getting worse. According to the CDC, sexually transmitted diseases in America hit an all-time high for the 6th year in a row in 2019.

Read full story
1 comments

Chargers sign veteran kicker as they hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a change at kicker. Gone is their young kicker Tristan Vizcaino and in is veteran Dustin Hopkins. This move doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Chargers this season. Vizcaino has been making mistakes all season. While he has been a solid 6 for 7 on field goals, extra points have been a different story.

Read full story
Louisiana State

According to Dr. Fauci, Halloween is back on in LA. Does that mean it's safe?

Los Angeles children have missed a lot during Covid. They have missed a lot of time at school. The 2020 holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year) was not the same for many people.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Banditos Los Angeles is a great place to eat, drink, and catch a game

Los Angeles has always been a huge sports town. No matter the time of year, there is never a shortage of games to watch. There are few combinations that are better than sports, food, and beer.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Craving nachos? Here are 3 delicious Los Angeles restaurants that have perfected them.

Nachos are popular all over the world, especially when they are cooked well. Nachos are so popular that October 21 is International Nacho Day. Perfectly fried chips with a mixture of different toppings are hard to beat. The various amount of toppings you can choose from are only limited by your imagination. Some type of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, olives, tomatoes, and many more options are popular.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 places to celebrate World Pasta Day in Los Angeles

There is no debating the popularity of pasta. People have been eating pasta since at least 5,000 B.C. Its popularity is in large part due to its versatility and how easy it is to make.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Would $17.64 be an appropriate minimum wage for West Hollywood?

How high the minimum wage should be is a controversial topic in general. It’s especially controversial in the restaurant/hospitality industry. On the one hand, you want workers to be paid a living wage. You don’t want a situation where people are unable to make ends meet despite working full-time.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Great soul food is coming to Los Angeles. Will it be Kevin Johnson's latest successful venture?

To say that Kevin Johnson has had an interesting career would be an understatement. Making it to the NBA is hard, but having a long and successful career is even harder. Becoming the Mayor of a city as big as Sacramento is hard, but getting elected twice is even harder.

Read full story
3 comments
Malibu, CA

3 Malibu restaurants that are perfect for celebrating International Chefs Day

October 20th is International Chefs Day. There is no definition of what makes a good chef. Good chefs cook all kinds of different foods in all types of different settings. Some chefs work from home, in traditional restaurants, out of food trucks, or many other settings.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great ways to celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day in Los Angeles

For those of you that didn't know, October 19 is International Gin and Tonic Day. While it may seem like a silly reason to have a "day," there is a heartwarming story behind it. Mary Edith Keyburn passed away on October 19, 2010, with a gin and tonic by her side. Mary's friends decided to mark that day as gin and tonic day to honor her memory.

Read full story
2 comments

October 18th is National Legging Day. That means it is officially legging season.

It feels like there is a day for everything. October 18th is National Legging Day. Fabletics founded International Legging Day in 2019. Its stated goal was to celebrate the start of the official legging season. There is also the obvious goal of selling more leggings.

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 restaurants that perfectly illustrate Los Angeles's culinary diversity

Los Angeles has one of the best restaurant scenes in the world. The greatest part of Los Angeles's restaurant scene is the diversity. Any food you can think of you can get somewhere.

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

3 Manhattan Beach restaurants that perfectly fit the city's laid back vibe

Manhattan Beach is a unique place. It's home to one of the most beautiful beaches around and has a moderate year-round climate perfect for enjoying it. It has a small-town vibe but is also popular with tourists. It attracts nearly 4 million visitors annually.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

3 places to grab a bite to eat near Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

Thank You (21 Millions+) views, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. All of Los Angeles County is crazy about sports. L.A. is home to two football teams, two basketball teams, and two baseball teams (sort of).

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great places to eat a stone throw away from Staples Center

Downtown Los Angeles has no shortage of things to do. But at its core, L.A. is a sports town. The Lakers, Clippers, and Los Angles Kings all call Staples Center home. If you are looking for a good place to grab a bite to eat before or after catching a game, you are in luck. There is no shortage of great restaurants nearby.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

3 Hawaiian restaurants that bring a little taste of the islands to Los Angeles

With its great weather, beautiful beaches, delicious food, and laid-back island lifestyle, there is a lot to love about Hawaii. There are plenty of reasons why Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 unique Los Angeles restaurants that serve great pizza

The pizza market in Los Angeles is both popular and oversaturated. There are so many great options that many don’t survive. The recent closing of Grimaldi’s Pizzaria is just one example of a popular pizza chain not making it in a crowded market.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy