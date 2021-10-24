A colorful mouthful of flavor: Flower Burger opens up shop right here in Los Angeles

Photo by Roam In Color on Unsplash

Ten years ago, it was hard to imagine there being much of a market for vegan burgers. That’s mostly because until recently, meatless burger patties always sucked. They never tasted like meat and often tasted like cardboard.

Innovations like the impossible burger started to change that. People are starting to warm to the idea of a meatless burger, especially as they get tastier and tastier.

Big chain fast food places like Burger King, Whitecastle, Carl’s Jr., and many more have meatless burger options now.

However, fast food burgers, real and meatless, are not always known for their quality. Thankfully, other higher-quality options are popping up as well.

Here is one of Los Angeles’s newest meatless burger options.

Flower Burger

The idea behind Flower Burger was born in 2015 and already has several locations globally. After finding success in Italy, France, The Netherlands, and the UK, they are now expanding to Los Angeles.

The flower is a symbol of positivity, joy, and love. They attempt to express those sentiments in their food.

Flower Burger’s colorful burgers are 100% plant-based and made with only natural ingredients.

Each burger has a different colored bun. For example, the yellow bun is made with turmeric, and the violet bun is made with cherry and beetroot extract. Each burger can be paired with potato wedges, edamame, or patatas bravas.

Matteo Toto dreamed up the concept behind Flower Burger. This young entrepreneur managed to merge burger culture with plant-based cuisine successfully.

Another young entrepreneur, Elena Platt, fell in love with the concept on a trip to Italy. She has since worked tirelessly to bring that concept to America.

Note: This location is currently a Ghost Kitchen. That means pick-up and delivery only. However, they plan on opening a storefront soon in West Hollywood.

Hours:

Monday — Sunday: 11:30 am- 10:30 pm

Address: 6029 1/2 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Phone: (323) 452–9228

Website: www.flowerburger.us