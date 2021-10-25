Craving nachos? Here are 3 delicious Los Angeles restaurants that have perfected them.

Photo by Herson Rodriguez on Unsplash

Nachos are popular all over the world, especially when they are cooked well. Nachos are so popular that October 21 is International Nacho Day.

Perfectly fried chips with a mixture of different toppings are hard to beat. The various amount of toppings you can choose from are only limited by your imagination. Some type of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, olives, tomatoes, and many more options are popular.

No matter what toppings you like, there are plenty of Los Angeles restaurants available to serve you. In the past, the best nachos were at pure Mexican restaurants. Today, you can find great nachos all over Los Angeles in a variety of places.

Here are 3 Los Angeles restaurants that have perfected the art of making great nachos.

Gus’s BBQ

Gus’s BBQ opened back in 1946, making it one of Los Angeles’s oldest restaurants. It opened as a homage to the hospitality of the South. In the South, a shared meal carries special importance.

As you can probably guess by the name, Gus’s is best known for its amazing BBQ. However, they also make some great nachos.

Their Pulled Pork Nachos have Four-cheese Sauce, BBQ Baked Beans, Smoked Mozzarella, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion, Smoked Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, and Original BBQ Sauce.

The historic South Pasadena location has been soo successful that they have opened locations in Claremont and Porter Ranch.

Hours:

Monday — Thursday: 11 am- 9 pm

Friday: 11 am- 10 pm

Saturday: 8:30 am- 10 pm

Sunday: 8:30 am- 9 pm

Address: 808 Fair Oaks Ave. South Pasadena, CA 91030

Phone: 626–799–3251

Website: www.gussbbq.com

Bar Amá

Bar Ama has some of the best Tex-Mex food around. Of course, that includes some amazing nachos.

Bar Ama bases their happy hour around nachos. Their Super Nachos include Tortilla Chips, Queso, Salmorejo, Crema, and Avocado. You also have the option of adding Carne Guisada, Ranchero Chicken, Chicken Picadillo, or Soyrizo.

Super Nacho Happy Hour

Tuesday — Saturday 5 pm- 5 pm

Sunday: 4 pm- 6 pm

Dine-in only

Hours:

Tuesday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Sunday: 4 pm- 9 pm

Monday: Closed

Address: 118 W 4TH ST Los Angeles, CA 90013

Phone: (213) 687-8002

Website: www.bar-ama.com

TLT Food

TLT Food was formerly known as Lime Truck. The name may have changed, but the quality of the food hasn’t. This fast-casual eatery has plenty of great Mexican food options.

Their OG Nachos are Crispy chips, Cheese Sauce, Tomatillo Pico, Guac, and Catija Cheese.

Hours:

Sunday — Thursday: 11 am- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 10 pm

Address: Irvine Spectrum Center 705 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618

Phone: (949) 727–1414

Website: www.thelimetruck.com/restaurants