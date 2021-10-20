Malibu, CA

3 Malibu restaurants that are perfect for celebrating International Chefs Day

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwgY3_0cX0sKAJ00
Photo by Johnathan Macedo on Unsplash

October 20th is International Chefs Day.

There is no definition of what makes a good chef. Good chefs cook all kinds of different foods in all types of different settings. Some chefs work from home, in traditional restaurants, out of food trucks, or many other settings. 

One great part of living in Malibu is that you have many different options for finding a great place to eat. Whatever type of food you are craving, you can find it in Malibu. 

Here are three great options for celebrating International Chefs Day, or any other day for that matter. 

Neptune's Net

If you want to eat at a fancy restaurant, Malibu has plenty of options for you. If you want something more laid back, Neptune's Net is a great option. 

Neptune's Net is a perfect mix between a seafood shack, a dive bar, and a biker hangout. It's the perfect place to eat if you're looking for a laid-back, fun atmosphere. They have platters with fried fish, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and clams. They also have plenty of cold beer to wash it all down with. 

Things to know:

  • It’s first-come, first-serve. No reservations accepted. 
  • Open every day of the year other than Thanksgiving. 
  • The only restrooms available are porta-potties. 

Hours:

Summer (March- November)

Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 8:30 pm

Friday: 10:30 am- 9 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 8:30 pm

Winter (November- March)

Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 7 pm

Friday: 10:30 am- 8 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 7 pm

Address: 42505 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, California 90265

Phone: (310) 457–3095

Website: www.neptunesnet.com

Lucky's Malibu

If you are looking for a nicer, sit-down type of restaurant, Lucky's Malibu is a great option. This meat-centric steakhouse has all the classic steakhouse options. They have a Peter Luger-style Porterhouse, a variety of filets, and a great wedge salad. 

If you're not in the mood for steak, Lucky's has plenty of seafood options and an entire menu section dedicated to the various ways you can cook potatoes. 

Hours: 

Lunch

Monday — Friday: 11:30 am- 3 pm

Brunch

Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 3 pm

Dinner

Sunday — Thursday: 5 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Address: 3835 Cross Creek Rd. Suite 18 Malibu, CA 90265

Phone: (310) 317–0099

Website: www.luckysmalibu.com

Lily's Cafe & Pastries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXeiX_0cX0sKAJ00
Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash

It can be dangerous to judge a restaurant solely by its name. Lily's Coffee & Pastries is one of those places. Yes, they have great coffee and pastries, but that's not all they do. 

Their breakfast burritos are amazing, and I highly recommend them to everyone. The woman the restaurant is named after is a native of El Salvador, and she brought El Salvador's love of bold flavors to Southern California. 

Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 7 am- 6 pm

Sunday: 8 am- 5:30 pm

Address: 29211 Heathercliff Rd Malibu, CA 90265

Phone: (310) 457–3745

Website: www.lilysmalibu.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Certified Personal Trainer | Certified ESL Teacher |I mostly write about all things Southern California, but I also cover national topics.

Los Angeles, CA
3597 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Chargers sign veteran kicker as they hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a change at kicker. Gone is their young kicker Tristan Vizcaino and in is veteran Dustin Hopkins. This move doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Chargers this season. Vizcaino has been making mistakes all season. While he has been a solid 6 for 7 on field goals, extra points have been a different story.

Read full story
Louisiana State

According to Dr. Fauci, Halloween is back on in LA. Does that mean it's safe?

Los Angeles children have missed a lot during Covid. They have missed a lot of time at school. The 2020 holiday season (Thanksgiving through New Year) was not the same for many people.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Banditos Los Angeles is a great place to eat, drink, and catch a game

Los Angeles has always been a huge sports town. No matter the time of year, there is never a shortage of games to watch. There are few combinations that are better than sports, food, and beer.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Craving nachos? Here are 3 delicious Los Angeles restaurants that have perfected them.

Nachos are popular all over the world, especially when they are cooked well. Nachos are so popular that October 21 is International Nacho Day. Perfectly fried chips with a mixture of different toppings are hard to beat. The various amount of toppings you can choose from are only limited by your imagination. Some type of meat, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, olives, tomatoes, and many more options are popular.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 places to celebrate World Pasta Day in Los Angeles

There is no debating the popularity of pasta. People have been eating pasta since at least 5,000 B.C. Its popularity is in large part due to its versatility and how easy it is to make.

Read full story
West Hollywood, CA

Would $17.64 be an appropriate minimum wage for West Hollywood?

How high the minimum wage should be is a controversial topic in general. It’s especially controversial in the restaurant/hospitality industry. On the one hand, you want workers to be paid a living wage. You don’t want a situation where people are unable to make ends meet despite working full-time.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

A colorful mouthful of flavor: Flower Burger opens up shop right here in Los Angeles

Ten years ago, it was hard to imagine there being much of a market for vegan burgers. That’s mostly because until recently, meatless burger patties always sucked. They never tasted like meat and often tasted like cardboard.

Read full story
38 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Great soul food is coming to Los Angeles. Will it be Kevin Johnson's latest successful venture?

To say that Kevin Johnson has had an interesting career would be an understatement. Making it to the NBA is hard, but having a long and successful career is even harder. Becoming the Mayor of a city as big as Sacramento is hard, but getting elected twice is even harder.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great ways to celebrate International Gin and Tonic Day in Los Angeles

For those of you that didn't know, October 19 is International Gin and Tonic Day. While it may seem like a silly reason to have a "day," there is a heartwarming story behind it. Mary Edith Keyburn passed away on October 19, 2010, with a gin and tonic by her side. Mary's friends decided to mark that day as gin and tonic day to honor her memory.

Read full story
2 comments

October 18th is National Legging Day. That means it is officially legging season.

It feels like there is a day for everything. October 18th is National Legging Day. Fabletics founded International Legging Day in 2019. Its stated goal was to celebrate the start of the official legging season. There is also the obvious goal of selling more leggings.

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 restaurants that perfectly illustrate Los Angeles's culinary diversity

Los Angeles has one of the best restaurant scenes in the world. The greatest part of Los Angeles's restaurant scene is the diversity. Any food you can think of you can get somewhere.

Read full story
Manhattan Beach, CA

3 Manhattan Beach restaurants that perfectly fit the city's laid back vibe

Manhattan Beach is a unique place. It's home to one of the most beautiful beaches around and has a moderate year-round climate perfect for enjoying it. It has a small-town vibe but is also popular with tourists. It attracts nearly 4 million visitors annually.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

3 places to grab a bite to eat near Inglewood's SoFi Stadium

Thank You (21 Millions+) views, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. All of Los Angeles County is crazy about sports. L.A. is home to two football teams, two basketball teams, and two baseball teams (sort of).

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great places to eat a stone throw away from Staples Center

Downtown Los Angeles has no shortage of things to do. But at its core, L.A. is a sports town. The Lakers, Clippers, and Los Angles Kings all call Staples Center home. If you are looking for a good place to grab a bite to eat before or after catching a game, you are in luck. There is no shortage of great restaurants nearby.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

3 Hawaiian restaurants that bring a little taste of the islands to Los Angeles

With its great weather, beautiful beaches, delicious food, and laid-back island lifestyle, there is a lot to love about Hawaii. There are plenty of reasons why Hawaii is one of the most popular tourist destinations in America.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 unique Los Angeles restaurants that serve great pizza

The pizza market in Los Angeles is both popular and oversaturated. There are so many great options that many don’t survive. The recent closing of Grimaldi’s Pizzaria is just one example of a popular pizza chain not making it in a crowded market.

Read full story
16 comments
El Segundo, CA

Grimaldi's Pizzaria of El Segundo surprisingly closes its doors after 7 years

Grimaldi’s first location opened way back in 1990, and it has been one of America’s most popular pizza places ever since. Their secret is their coal-fired, brick-oven style of pizza making. They believe that it gives their food a unique flavor that gas, convection, or wood-burning ovens cant compete with.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 places where you can get great seafood in Los Angeles

There is great food of all kinds all over Los Angeles. But, as a coastal County, the seafood is especially great. Fresh seafood is much easier to come by here than in many other parts of the world.

Read full story
2 comments
Santa Monica, CA

3 great restaurants to try when visiting Santa Monica

Santa Monica is one of the most iconic beach towns in the world. It’s a great place to live or visit. A great meal is a perfect way to finish off a fun day at the beach. The restaurant scene in Santa Monica struggled during Covid. Thankfully, it’s roaring back now. There are plenty of diverse food options all over the city.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy