3 Malibu restaurants that are perfect for celebrating International Chefs Day

Photo by Johnathan Macedo on Unsplash

October 20th is International Chefs Day.

There is no definition of what makes a good chef. Good chefs cook all kinds of different foods in all types of different settings. Some chefs work from home, in traditional restaurants, out of food trucks, or many other settings.

One great part of living in Malibu is that you have many different options for finding a great place to eat. Whatever type of food you are craving, you can find it in Malibu.

Here are three great options for celebrating International Chefs Day, or any other day for that matter.

Neptune's Net

If you want to eat at a fancy restaurant, Malibu has plenty of options for you. If you want something more laid back, Neptune's Net is a great option.

Neptune's Net is a perfect mix between a seafood shack, a dive bar, and a biker hangout. It's the perfect place to eat if you're looking for a laid-back, fun atmosphere. They have platters with fried fish, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and clams. They also have plenty of cold beer to wash it all down with.

Things to know:

It’s first-come, first-serve. No reservations accepted.

Open every day of the year other than Thanksgiving.

The only restrooms available are porta-potties.

Hours:

Summer (March- November)

Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 8:30 pm

Friday: 10:30 am- 9 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 8:30 pm

Winter (November- March)

Monday — Thursday: 10:30 am- 7 pm

Friday: 10:30 am- 8 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 7 pm

Address: 42505 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu, California 90265

Phone: (310) 457–3095

Website: www.neptunesnet.com

Lucky's Malibu

If you are looking for a nicer, sit-down type of restaurant, Lucky's Malibu is a great option. This meat-centric steakhouse has all the classic steakhouse options. They have a Peter Luger-style Porterhouse, a variety of filets, and a great wedge salad.

If you're not in the mood for steak, Lucky's has plenty of seafood options and an entire menu section dedicated to the various ways you can cook potatoes.

Hours:

Lunch

Monday — Friday: 11:30 am- 3 pm

Brunch

Saturday — Sunday: 10 am- 3 pm

Dinner

Sunday — Thursday: 5 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Address: 3835 Cross Creek Rd. Suite 18 Malibu, CA 90265

Phone: (310) 317–0099

Website: www.luckysmalibu.com

Lily's Cafe & Pastries

Photo by Krzysztof Hepner on Unsplash

It can be dangerous to judge a restaurant solely by its name. Lily's Coffee & Pastries is one of those places. Yes, they have great coffee and pastries, but that's not all they do.

Their breakfast burritos are amazing, and I highly recommend them to everyone. The woman the restaurant is named after is a native of El Salvador, and she brought El Salvador's love of bold flavors to Southern California.

Hours:

Monday — Saturday: 7 am- 6 pm

Sunday: 8 am- 5:30 pm

Address: 29211 Heathercliff Rd Malibu, CA 90265

Phone: (310) 457–3745

Website: www.lilysmalibu.com