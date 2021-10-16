4 restaurants that perfectly illustrate Los Angeles's culinary diversity

Photo by Sandra Seitamaa on Unsplash

Los Angeles has one of the best restaurant scenes in the world. The greatest part of Los Angeles's restaurant scene is the diversity. Any food you can think of you can get somewhere.

If you want Italian food, Filipino food, spicy chicken, or BBQ, you can get it without leaving L.A. County.

Here are four Los Angeles restaurants that offer a diverse selection of high-quality food.

Sunday Gravy

The brother and sister duo of Ghazi and Sol Bashirian took over their father's Italian restaurant in Inglewood. They then sought out to modernize it.

The result was a great success. They managed to take old-school Italian food and make it even more appealing.

Everything on the menu is great, but I highly recommend their meatball sub.

Hours:

Wednesday — Thursday: 2 pm- 9 pm

Friday — Saturday: 3 pm- 10 pm

Sunday: 2 pm- 9 pm

Address: 1122 Centinela Ave Inglewood, CA 90302

Phone: (424) 227–6500

Address: www.eatsundaygravy.com

Big Boi

Big Boi's goal is simple, Filipino food for everyone.

When she was a little girl, Chef Barb Batiste began making Filipino food with her mom, aunt, and grandma. She has turned her childhood favorites into a thriving business.

For those who aren't familiar, Filipino food draws inspiration from Spanish culture. It uses a combination of sweet, salty, and sour ingredients, which means there is a little something for everyone.

Hours:

Wednesdays — Sundays: 11 am- 8 pm

Monday — Tuesday: Closed

Address: 2027 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025

Phone: 310.963.9769

Website: www.gobigboi.com

Hotville Chicken

Kim Price's family created the famous Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville. She decided to take her family's hot chicken and bring it out west.

But don't worry, this Hotville isn't a cheap knockoff of the original. Hotville Chicken's spicy fried chicken and a wide array of sides are every bit as good as the original.

HOURS:

Tuesday — Sunday: 11 am- 7 pm

Monday: Closed

Address: 4070 Marlton Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90008

Phone: (323) 792–4835

Website: www.hotvillechicken.com

RibTown BBQ

RibTown BBQ started in 2009. The goal was simple, provide L.A. with real pit-smoked BBQ.

Lonnie Edwards was first exposed to the process of smoking barbecue at the age of 10. Over the years, Lonnie Edwards has truly mastered his craft. His homemade BBQ is some of the best you will find.

If you want some real homemade BBQ, visiting RibTown BBQ's food truck is something you won't regret.

Address: 2125 W. Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90018

Phone: (323) 360–7499

Website: www.ribtownbbq.com