Los Angeles, CA

3 unique Los Angeles restaurants that serve great pizza

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRaqa_0cNmOVbp00
Photo by Peter Bravo de los Rios on Unsplash

Who doesn’t love a great slice of pizza?

The pizza market in Los Angeles is both popular and oversaturated. There are so many great options that many don’t survive. 

The recent closing of Grimaldi’s Pizzaria is just one example of a popular pizza chain not making it in a crowded market. 

The good news is that there are still plenty of other options. Here are three great options where you can get your pizza fix.

Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

Launched late last year, Brooklyn Ave Pizza Company has been a huge success. It serves all the classic flavors you would expect, plus many creative flavors. 

My personal favorite is the La Bianca pizza. It has fresh ricotta, Calabrian chilies, sauteed spinach, caramelized onion, and hand-pulled mozzarella. 

If pizza isn’t your thing, Brooklyn Ave also has an interesting variety of wings on their menu. Their Flaming Hot Cheetos wings are worth a try. 

When it comes to drinks to wash it all down with, there are plenty of options. They have various soda options if you don’t drink alcohol. But, they also have a wide selection of beer & wine for everyone else. 

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Thursday: 11 am- 10 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 11 pm

Sunday: 11 am- 10pm

Address: 2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90033

Phone:(323) 968–1106

Website: www.brooklynavepizzaco.com

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele started back in 1870 in Naples, Italy. It’s long been known for its authentic Neapolitan style Margherita & Marinara Pizza. 

The Los Angeles location was the first U.S. outpost of authentic Italian Pizza. This place is so beloved that it was featured in the movie Eat Pray Love

It might sound counterintuitive, but the best part of the pizza is its simplicity. Most are variations of red sauce, cheese, and basil. However, you can place more complicated orders. 

Regardless of what you choose, the main attraction is the dough. The chewy dough is tough to beat. 

Hours:

Monday — Wednesday: 11 am- 11 pm

Thursday — Friday: 11 am- 12 am

Saturday: 10 am- 12 am

Sunday: 10 am- 11 pm

Address: 1534 N McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone: (323) 366-2408

Website: www.damicheleusa.com

Superfine Pizza

Superfine Pizza is a unique mixture of all things old and new. They attempt to take elements from all the classics and mix them with fresh local produce to create something delicious, and they succeed more often than not. 

Don’t let its size fool you. This hole in the wall serves nothing but high-quality ingredients. The Es-Ca-Role is one of my personal favorites. It contains escarole, red onion, salt-cured olives, chilies, mozzarella cheese, and smoked provolone. 

Hours:

Monday — Tuesday: 11 am- 2:30 pm

Wednesday — Friday: 11 am- 9 pm

Saturday — Sunday: 5 pm- 9 pm

Address: 1101 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90015

Phone: (323) 698–5677

Website: www.superfinepizza.com

