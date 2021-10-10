Grimaldi's Pizzaria of El Segundo surprisingly closes its doors after 7 years

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Grimaldi’s first location opened way back in 1990, and it has been one of America’s most popular pizza places ever since.

Their secret is their coal-fired, brick-oven style of pizza making. They believe that it gives their food a unique flavor that gas, convection, or wood-burning ovens cant compete with.

They also believe in using only the freshest ingredients, including their handmade mozzarella and award-winning pizza sauce.

Their ‘secret recipe’ dough is hand-tossed daily in-house. They also have a premium bar with an extensive wine list.

Their traditional pizza flavors and calzones have been popular for decades. However, they have also updated the menu in recent years to accommodate different tastes.

They have several gluten-friendly options as well as three different flavors of cauliflower pizza.

El Segundo Location Closing

It’s always sad to see a great restaurant go out of business. Even with the pizza market being so saturated, Grimaldi’s is still one of the best. Unfortunately, Covid-19 had put many otherwise strong businesses into a tough spot.

When Grimaldi’s Pizzaria opened in El Segundo back in 2014, it was a big deal. Grimaldi’s has been an iconic east coast brand for a long time, and seeing it expand nationally was a big deal.

The restaurant was very successful in El Segundo for years. Sadly that time has come to an end. Grimaldi’s Pizzaria in El Segundo has officially closed after seven years.

There is some good news. You can get your Grimaldi’s fix next time you visit Las Vegas. Also, according to their website, a Santa Monica location is coming soon.

