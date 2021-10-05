Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles is finally bringing their iconic food to San Diego

Photo by Miguel Dominguez on Unsplash

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles has been a Hollywood mainstay for 46 years. Herb Hudson, a Harlem native, founded the chain in 1975.

It's best known for its chicken and waffles, but they also offer more traditional items as well.

Why is it so popular?

Like most things Hollywood, it has to do with celebrities. The founder Herb Hudson had many famous friends who would eat there and spread the word. That, combined with the great food, led to lasting popularity that few restaurants achieve.

There was once a time where the combination of chicken and waffles might have sounded strange. That time is long gone, and the combination of chicken and waffles now sends people's taste buds into overdrive.

Finally Coming to San Diego

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles currently has 8 locations. Most of the locations are in the Los Angeles area. But, as is true with most great restaurant chains, there is a huge demand for expansion.

It looks like San Diego will finally be getting their own Roscoe's. The new restaurant is scheduled to open in January 2022, and it will be located in a 17,489 square foot space in Barrio Logan. The restaurant will be 4,000 square feet plus a parking lot.

What to Eat When it Opens

The first thing you should try is the famous chicken and waffles. That dish made the chain famous for a reason. The three-wing Obama's Special is my go-to order.

But, keep in mind that the menu has many other options as well. There are many Southern classics such as fried chicken liver, red beans and rice, chicken and biscuits, and mac and cheese.

