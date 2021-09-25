Los Angeles, CA

4 Downtown LA restaurants that highlight Los Angeles's culinary diversity

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCQpf_0c7uY7GJ00
Photo by Olenka Kotyk on Unsplash

One of the best parts of living in Los Angeles is the diversity. It’s a huge city with many different cultures colliding.

The cultural diversity of L.A. is especially evident in its food. Where else can you get high-quality Tex-Mex, Japanese, Filipino, and Korean food all a few blocks from each other?

Here are four completely different restaurants you can try without leaving Downtown Los Angeles.

Bar Amá

Josef Centeno is a San Antonio native. It shows in his food. His desire to introduce Los Angeles to Tex-Mex cuisine has been a huge success.

It’s not just fajitas and nachos, though. They have a long list of small plates that go perfectly with their cocktail menu.

As with most places in Downtown Los Angeles, parking can be a hassle. There is metered street parking available on 4th St. There are also parking lots, and garages are also available on Spring St. and Main St.

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Saturday: 5 pm- 10 pm

Sunday: 4 pm- 9 pm

Address: 118 W 4TH ST, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Phone: (213) 687-8002

Website: www.bar-ama.com

Shiku

Shiku is the brainchild of Kwang Uh and Mina Park. It’s located inside Grand Central Market. Their goal is to serve homestyle Korean food at affordable prices.

Their fried chicken is one of my personal favorites. But, they have many more options, including various rice boxes.

Hours:

Wednesday — Sunday: 11 am- 7 pm

Address: 317 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Phone: (213) 265–7211

Website: www.shikulosangeles.com

Petite Peso

“At Peso Hospitality we believe good food is storytelling — it is memories in time, equations of the future, bringing people together near and far. Food is our love language. Filipino food is our soul.”-Peso Hospitality

Open since spring 2020; Petit Pesto has quickly become a hit. They serve some of the best Filipino food around. They serve Filipino favorites such as chicken adobo, salmon sinigang, pork munggo, and various rice bowls.

Hours:

Closed Sunday & Monday

Tuesday — Saturday: 9 am- 8 pm

Address: 419 West 7th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014

Phone: 1–209-GET-PESO

Website: www.petitepeso.com

Hatch Yakitori + Bar

Hatch is a modern Japanese grill. Their goal is to fuse bold Californian flavors with traditional Japanese cooking. Their skewers are the most popular thing on the menu. They are grilled over binchotan charcoal and use only premium ingredients.

They also have an extensive drink menu. That menu includes many specialty cocktails that are worth a try.

HOURS:

Monday: 5:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Tuesday — Thursday: 12:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Friday: 12:00 pm- 12:00 am

Saturday: 5:00 pm- 12:00 am

Sunday: 5:00 pm- 10:00 pm

Note: The kitchen closes 30 minutes before closing time.

Address: 700 W 7th St, Ste G600, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Phone: (213) 282–9070

Website: www.hatchyakitori.com

