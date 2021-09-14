Los Angeles, CA

2 of Los Angeles's newest pizza restaurants are definitely worth trying

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxTnB_0bvTQdyD00
Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

Covid made things extremely difficult for small businesses. The restaurant industry was hit particularly hard. Many great restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic. 

As hard as it might be to believe, some restaurants have opened during the Covid era. 

Here are two great pizza places that were born during the Covid era. 

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co is located in the historic Boyle Heights. It’s right beneath the legendary music venue The Paramount LA.

The location’s history inspired the name. Before 1994 Casar E Chavez Avenue was named Brooklyn Avenue

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co is your quintessential community pizzeria, complete with everything you would expect. They have pizza, wings, and loaded fries. And, of course, plenty of ice-cold beer to wash it down with. But, don’t worry, if beer isn’t your thing, they also have an extensive wine and cocktail menu

It’s a perfect place to relax with friends or watch a sports game. 

The menu is simple but has plenty of great options to choose from. If you like hot wings, their Flaming Hot Cheetos wings are definitely worth a try. My favorite pizza is their Meat Lovers Pizza which has Pepperoni, hatch chili, chicken-pork sausage, and mozzarella. 

To top it all off, they also serve Mexican Coke. I can’t prove it, but I’m convinced it tastes better than the American version. 

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Thursday: 11 am- 10 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 11 pm

Sunday: 11 am- 10 pm

Address:2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90033

Phone: (323) 968–1106

Website: www.brooklynavepizzaco.com

U Street Pizza

U Street Pizza is the sibling restaurant of the longtime Pasadena staple Union. The two restaurants even share a deck. 

The restaurant is the brainchild of Marie Petulla and Chef Chris Keyser. Keyser is originally from upstate New York, which influenced his cooking style. His pizza is a mix between New York-style pizza and elements of LA’s culinary scene. 

U Street Pizza keeps its menu simple. You can choose from salads, pizza, desserts, and drinks. They also have a creative cocktail menu to help you wash the pizza down. 

My personal favorite is their Sausage Pie, which is topped with Fennel sausage, red onion, red bell peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fori di latte.

Hours: 

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Sunday: 4 pm- 9 pm

Address: 33 E Union Street, Pasadena, California, 91103

Phone: (626)-605–0340

Website: www.ustreetpizza.com

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2898 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Designing your own workout plan

The hardest part of any fitness journey is taking the first step. That is unfortunate because people tend to overcomplicate the first step. The Strength Training Manual taught me a lot of things, but simplicity was the biggest lesson. People tend to overcomplicate things in general, and fitness is no different.

Read full story

JFK clearly understood what it takes to be a great leader

Photo Credit: Cecil Stoughton, White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. John F. Kennedy was the 35th President of the United States. Many people consider him to be one of the best presidents in history.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Are antibody tests worth the money?

Covid is confusing. The pandemic has been going on for over a year, and we still have more questions than answers. With the Delta Variant spreading quickly, an interesting new question has emerged.

Read full story
16 comments

Problems worth solving once Covid is under control

America has been obsessed with solving Covid for over a year now. That’s completely understandable. It was a generational problem that needed solving. But Covid is getting better now.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

1 easy to overlook challenge with owning an electric car

Every year it feels like we see more and more electric cars on Los Angeles streets. The chances are that trend will continue. California is the first state to ban the sale of gas-powered cars. Starting in 2035, all new cars sold in California will be required to be zero-emission.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 Los Angeles area restaurants with a unique twist

Los Angeles is one of the best cities in the world if you like great restaurants. The quality and quantity of great food are breathtaking. However, that can be both a blessing and a curse.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

America is getting closer to making booster shots a reality

Is it time that Los Angeles gets used to the idea of booster shots?. Dr. Fauci has already admitted that everyone will “likely” need a booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications of some diminution in the durability of the vaccines.”-Dr. Fauci.

Read full story
41 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas: a unique experience that's worth doing once

Sometimes the best restaurants are the most unique. There are restaurants everywhere serving every type of food. When traveling or looking for a fun night out, it can be better to try something different. Sometimes the experience and atmosphere of a restaurant are more important than the food.

Read full story
7 comments

Is it time to start talking about stroke prevention?

The COVID-19 Pandemic changed a lot. One of the big changes is that people have started claiming that they care about preventable diseases. As a long-time personal trainer, I think that’s great. I am a big fan of people living healthier lifestyles.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fosselman's Ice Cream: still going strong after 100 years of excellence

Ice cream is great any time of year, but especially during the hot Los Angeles summers. That’s probably why so many new ice cream shops come and go. It says a lot about the quality of an ice cream shop when it lasts. Lasting decades in business is a big accomplishment. Lasting over 100 years is downright incredible.

Read full story
3 comments
Bend, OR

The world's last Blockbuster Video: still going strong in the age of streaming

A photo of the exterior of the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster in 2018Coasterlover1994, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In the long-forgotten time of movie rentals, Blockbuster Video was king. At its peak, it had over 9,000 stores and 60,000 employees.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vs. New York: How do America's two biggest cities compare?

East Coast vs. West Coast. We all tend to love our hometowns irrationally. I’m no exception. But, the older I get, the more I realize the world is a big place worth exploring.

Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fried chicken in Los Angeles: 4 restaurants that are worth a try

Los Angeles has no shortage of great food. Fried chicken is just one of the many. One of the many reasons that fried chicken is so popular is its versatility. You can have it for lunch or dinner (and probably breakfast). You can have it in a restaurant or on the go. You can wash it down with a soda, water, or a beer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Smorgasburg L.A.: a must-visit for anyone who loves great food

Whether you are just visiting or a local, Smorgasburg Los Angeles is a must-visit place. The sheer variety of great food is unmatched. You will leave with a slightly lighter wallet and a slightly bigger waistline, but it's worth it. It will be a culinary experience that you won’t soon forget.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

National Beer Lover's Day: 3 Los Angles bars that are perfect for celebrating

Did you know that September 7th is National Beer Lovers Day?. To be honest, I had no idea until a couple of days ago. But it doesn't take much convincing to get me to enjoy a nice cold beer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The obesity epidemic is real. Here are 4 ways to live healthier in Los Angeles

As a certified personal trainer, healthy living is important to me. Unfortunately, that has gotten more difficult due to Covid. It’s not just the pandemic death toll either. The pandemic has added to many people’s waistlines. Gaining a couple of pounds isn’t the end of the world. But, the obesity epidemic is becoming a bigger and bigger problem.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 of the best places to get seafood in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is full of options for food. You can sit down, order takeout, get delivery, eat fast food, visit food trucks, and many more options. There is something for everyone and every taste.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena's restaurant scene is thriving. 3 restaurants that are definitely worth a visit

The pandemic has changed a lot. It has hurt many businesses. Some businesses will never recover. Thankfully, Pasadena’s restaurant industry has bounced back. Pasadena is quickly becoming one of the busiest dining scenes around.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great ways to see the world-famous Hollywood Sign

Did you know that the Hollywood Sign didn’t always say Hollywood?. The sign originally said Hollywoodland. It was erected in 1923 by Los Angeles Times Publisher Harry Chandler. It was a $21,000 billboard for his upscale Hollywoodland real estate development.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy