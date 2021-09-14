2 of Los Angeles's newest pizza restaurants are definitely worth trying

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

Covid made things extremely difficult for small businesses. The restaurant industry was hit particularly hard. Many great restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.

As hard as it might be to believe, some restaurants have opened during the Covid era.

Here are two great pizza places that were born during the Covid era.

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co is located in the historic Boyle Heights. It’s right beneath the legendary music venue The Paramount LA.

The location’s history inspired the name. Before 1994 Casar E Chavez Avenue was named Brooklyn Avenue.

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co is your quintessential community pizzeria, complete with everything you would expect. They have pizza, wings, and loaded fries. And, of course, plenty of ice-cold beer to wash it down with. But, don’t worry, if beer isn’t your thing, they also have an extensive wine and cocktail menu.

It’s a perfect place to relax with friends or watch a sports game.

The menu is simple but has plenty of great options to choose from. If you like hot wings, their Flaming Hot Cheetos wings are definitely worth a try. My favorite pizza is their Meat Lovers Pizza which has Pepperoni, hatch chili, chicken-pork sausage, and mozzarella.

To top it all off, they also serve Mexican Coke. I can’t prove it, but I’m convinced it tastes better than the American version.

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Thursday: 11 am- 10 pm

Friday — Saturday: 11 am- 11 pm

Sunday: 11 am- 10 pm

Address:2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90033

Phone: (323) 968–1106

Website: www.brooklynavepizzaco.com

U Street Pizza

U Street Pizza is the sibling restaurant of the longtime Pasadena staple Union. The two restaurants even share a deck.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Marie Petulla and Chef Chris Keyser. Keyser is originally from upstate New York, which influenced his cooking style. His pizza is a mix between New York-style pizza and elements of LA’s culinary scene.

U Street Pizza keeps its menu simple. You can choose from salads, pizza, desserts, and drinks. They also have a creative cocktail menu to help you wash the pizza down.

My personal favorite is their Sausage Pie, which is topped with Fennel sausage, red onion, red bell peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fori di latte.

Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday — Sunday: 4 pm- 9 pm

Address: 33 E Union Street, Pasadena, California, 91103

Phone: (626)-605–0340

Website: www.ustreetpizza.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.