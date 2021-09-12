Bend, OR

The world's last Blockbuster Video: still going strong in the age of streaming

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAWXY_0btmLefk00
A photo of the exterior of the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster in 2018Coasterlover1994, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Do you remember Blockbuster Video?

In the long-forgotten time of movie rentals, Blockbuster Video was king. At its peak, it had over 9,000 stores and 60,000 employees. 

Then the rise of streaming mixed with Blockbuster’s lack of innovation changed everything. Today Blockbuster is a mostly forgotten relic of the past. 

But, did you know there is still one store left?

That store, located in Bend, Oregon, was the subject of a Netflix documentary last year.

The World’s Last Blockbuster

When you visit Blockbuster’s corporate website, you get redirected to a page selling you on Dish TV. In the top right-hand corner, there is a small mention of the one store left. 

The Bend, Oregon location has obviously been struggling, with there being a global pandemic and all. But all things considered, it’s doing much better than expected. 

There are two big reasons for the store’s continued success. 

Nostalgia

Nostalgia for the ’90s and early 2000s is quickly becoming big business. Many people visit the store just for the experience and to take a few pictures. 

The store has leaned into that nostalgia. It now displays popular memorabilia such as Russel Crowe’s jockstrap from Cinderella Man. After taking some pictures, you can buy some of the store-specific merchandise that they have on sale. 

Note: You can also purchase merchandise online if you can’t make the trip out to Bend.

Innovative ideas

A lack of innovation hurt the original Blockbuster. The Bend location doesn’t have that problem. They made their store available for sleepovers on Airbnb. The Airbnb experience includes free snacks, a sofa bed, large TV, and of course, an old-school VCR. 

Leaning into the 90’s experience was a really smart move by the store. 

Covid-19 Pandemic

Dealing with the Pandemic has been difficult for everyone. Blockbuster is no exception. Thankfully, the store has found solutions to most of the challenges. 

Those solutions include wiping everything down, limiting the number of people in the store, and curbside pickup. 

Covid forced the store to close twice, but thankfully none of its 12 employees lost their jobs. In fact, none of the employees have missed a single paycheck, thanks in part to a Paycheck Protection Progam Loan. 

How Long Can it Last?

Sadly, the world’s last Blockbuster might not last forever. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. 

Streaming will always be more popular than driving to a physical store to get a DVD. But, the overall experience the Bend Oregon Blockbuster offers is unique. 

Get your 90s nostalgia in while you can. 

Visit their website for any new developments or buy some merchandise.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2880 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

Are antibody tests worth the money?

Covid is confusing. The pandemic has been going on for over a year, and we still have more questions than answers. With the Delta Variant spreading quickly, an interesting new question has emerged.

Read full story
1 comments

Problems worth solving once Covid is under control

America has been obsessed with solving Covid for over a year now. That’s completely understandable. It was a generational problem that needed solving. But Covid is getting better now.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

1 easy to overlook challenge with owning an electric car

Every year it feels like we see more and more electric cars on Los Angeles streets. The chances are that trend will continue. California is the first state to ban the sale of gas-powered cars. Starting in 2035, all new cars sold in California will be required to be zero-emission.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 Los Angeles area restaurants with a unique twist

Los Angeles is one of the best cities in the world if you like great restaurants. The quality and quantity of great food are breathtaking. However, that can be both a blessing and a curse.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

America is getting closer to making booster shots a reality

Is it time that Los Angeles gets used to the idea of booster shots?. Dr. Fauci has already admitted that everyone will “likely” need a booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications of some diminution in the durability of the vaccines.”-Dr. Fauci.

Read full story
41 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas: a unique experience that's worth doing once

Sometimes the best restaurants are the most unique. There are restaurants everywhere serving every type of food. When traveling or looking for a fun night out, it can be better to try something different. Sometimes the experience and atmosphere of a restaurant are more important than the food.

Read full story
7 comments

Is it time to start talking about stroke prevention?

The COVID-19 Pandemic changed a lot. One of the big changes is that people have started claiming that they care about preventable diseases. As a long-time personal trainer, I think that’s great. I am a big fan of people living healthier lifestyles.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

2 of Los Angeles's newest pizza restaurants are definitely worth trying

Covid made things extremely difficult for small businesses. The restaurant industry was hit particularly hard. Many great restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fosselman's Ice Cream: still going strong after 100 years of excellence

Ice cream is great any time of year, but especially during the hot Los Angeles summers. That’s probably why so many new ice cream shops come and go. It says a lot about the quality of an ice cream shop when it lasts. Lasting decades in business is a big accomplishment. Lasting over 100 years is downright incredible.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vs. New York: How do America's two biggest cities compare?

East Coast vs. West Coast. We all tend to love our hometowns irrationally. I’m no exception. But, the older I get, the more I realize the world is a big place worth exploring.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fried chicken in Los Angeles: 4 restaurants that are worth a try

Los Angeles has no shortage of great food. Fried chicken is just one of the many. One of the many reasons that fried chicken is so popular is its versatility. You can have it for lunch or dinner (and probably breakfast). You can have it in a restaurant or on the go. You can wash it down with a soda, water, or a beer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Smorgasburg L.A.: a must-visit for anyone who loves great food

Whether you are just visiting or a local, Smorgasburg Los Angeles is a must-visit place. The sheer variety of great food is unmatched. You will leave with a slightly lighter wallet and a slightly bigger waistline, but it's worth it. It will be a culinary experience that you won’t soon forget.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

National Beer Lover's Day: 3 Los Angles bars that are perfect for celebrating

Did you know that September 7th is National Beer Lovers Day?. To be honest, I had no idea until a couple of days ago. But it doesn't take much convincing to get me to enjoy a nice cold beer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The obesity epidemic is real. Here are 4 ways to live healthier in Los Angeles

As a certified personal trainer, healthy living is important to me. Unfortunately, that has gotten more difficult due to Covid. It’s not just the pandemic death toll either. The pandemic has added to many people’s waistlines. Gaining a couple of pounds isn’t the end of the world. But, the obesity epidemic is becoming a bigger and bigger problem.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 of the best places to get seafood in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is full of options for food. You can sit down, order takeout, get delivery, eat fast food, visit food trucks, and many more options. There is something for everyone and every taste.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena's restaurant scene is thriving. 3 restaurants that are definitely worth a visit

The pandemic has changed a lot. It has hurt many businesses. Some businesses will never recover. Thankfully, Pasadena’s restaurant industry has bounced back. Pasadena is quickly becoming one of the busiest dining scenes around.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great ways to see the world-famous Hollywood Sign

Did you know that the Hollywood Sign didn’t always say Hollywood?. The sign originally said Hollywoodland. It was erected in 1923 by Los Angeles Times Publisher Harry Chandler. It was a $21,000 billboard for his upscale Hollywoodland real estate development.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 great brunch spots in Los Angeles to try this weekend

Do you love breakfast food but hate waking up early on weekends?. Then you probably love brunch. It's all the great parts of breakfast mixed with the best parts of lunch. Thankfully, Los Angeles has many great brunch sports. Here are 4 of my favorites.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 top-notch Los Angeles steakhouses

There’s a lot that goes into making a great steak. The cut, the seasoning, and the grade all matter. Then you actually have to cook the steak. It’s very easy to under or overcook a steak.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy