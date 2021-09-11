Los Angeles vs. New York: How do America's two biggest cities compare?

Photo by Dillon Shook on Unsplash

East Coast vs. West Coast.

L.A. vs. NYC.

We all tend to love our hometowns irrationally. I’m no exception. But, the older I get, the more I realize the world is a big place worth exploring.

Those thoughts made me think and research different parts of the world. Los Angeles vs. New York City was particularly fascinating to me. They are the two biggest cities in America, but they also couldn’t be more different.

Here are some differences I found.

Population

Los Angeles and New York are both huge, but New York is much bigger. The Census Bureau estimates the populations to be:

LA: 3,979,576

NYC: 8,336,817

Versus.com helped me with some of my research. One thing I was shocked to discover was that the difference in population density was even bigger.

Population density

LA: 3,198 people/km²

NYC: 10,194 people/km²

Growing up in Los Angeles, I thought the city was overcrowded. New York City takes the concept of overcrowding to a whole other level.

Economy

The economy is probably the thing people care about most when choosing a place to live. Everyone wants to live somewhere with a strong economy so they can make a decent living.

According to Census data, the median household incomes for NYC and LA are similar.

LA: $62,142

NYC: $63,998

The cost of living in both places is high. I won’t bother splitting hairs over, which is slightly higher. One worrisome thing I discovered is that Los Angeles consistently has a higher unemployment rate than New York.

Crime Rate

FBI data suggest that the crime rates in the two cities are similar. The violent crime rate is almost identical. However, Los Angeles has a higher property crime rate.

One concerning note is that both LA and NYC have crimes rates well above the national average. That is not terribly surprising, though, since big cities usually have higher crime rates than small towns.

Transportation

How people typically get around town is another difference between the two cities.

Tony Webster from San Francisco, California, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Owning a car and driving yourself is much more popular in Los Angeles than in NYC.

Epicgenius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Taking public transportation or a cab is much more popular in NYC.

Neither form of transportation is inherently better; it’s mostly just a matter of personal preference. Either way, people in both cities get where they need to go in the end.

Weather

Would you rather have this view:

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

Or this view?

Photo by Hannah Krueger on Unsplash

I try my best to be open-minded most of the time, but not when it comes to weather. Los Angeles has the better weather period.

Yes, it’s probably because I grew soft being raised in Southern California, but I can’t imagine living somewhere it snows.

Final Thought

When comparing Los Angeles to New York City, I don’t think there is a winner. Both are similar in the sense that they are huge cities but different in most other ways.

Most people born in LA think it's better here. People born in NYC think the opposite.

The main thing I want people to focus on is how huge and diverse America can be. There are so many different cities and states that there is bound to be something for everyone.

