Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles vs. New York: How do America's two biggest cities compare?

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9eNH_0bt2scsw00
Photo by Dillon Shook on Unsplash

East Coast vs. West Coast. 

L.A. vs. NYC. 

We all tend to love our hometowns irrationally. I’m no exception. But, the older I get, the more I realize the world is a big place worth exploring. 

Those thoughts made me think and research different parts of the world. Los Angeles vs. New York City was particularly fascinating to me. They are the two biggest cities in America, but they also couldn’t be more different.

Here are some differences I found. 

Population 

Los Angeles and New York are both huge, but New York is much bigger. The Census Bureau estimates the populations to be

LA: 3,979,576

NYC: 8,336,817

Versus.com helped me with some of my research. One thing I was shocked to discover was that the difference in population density was even bigger. 

Population density

LA: 3,198 people/km²

NYC: 10,194 people/km²

Growing up in Los Angeles, I thought the city was overcrowded. New York City takes the concept of overcrowding to a whole other level. 

Economy

The economy is probably the thing people care about most when choosing a place to live. Everyone wants to live somewhere with a strong economy so they can make a decent living. 

According to Census data, the median household incomes for NYC and LA are similar. 

LA: $62,142

NYC: $63,998

The cost of living in both places is high. I won’t bother splitting hairs over, which is slightly higher. One worrisome thing I discovered is that Los Angeles consistently has a higher unemployment rate than New York. 

Crime Rate

FBI data suggest that the crime rates in the two cities are similar. The violent crime rate is almost identical. However, Los Angeles has a higher property crime rate. 

One concerning note is that both LA and NYC have crimes rates well above the national average. That is not terribly surprising, though, since big cities usually have higher crime rates than small towns. 

Transportation 

How people typically get around town is another difference between the two cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGe1g_0bt2scsw00
Tony Webster from San Francisco, California, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Owning a car and driving yourself is much more popular in Los Angeles than in NYC. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfsHC_0bt2scsw00
Epicgenius, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Taking public transportation or a cab is much more popular in NYC.

Neither form of transportation is inherently better; it’s mostly just a matter of personal preference. Either way, people in both cities get where they need to go in the end. 

Weather

Would you rather have this view:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THQSZ_0bt2scsw00
Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

Or this view?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoSKz_0bt2scsw00
Photo by Hannah Krueger on Unsplash

I try my best to be open-minded most of the time, but not when it comes to weather. Los Angeles has the better weather period. 

Yes, it’s probably because I grew soft being raised in Southern California, but I can’t imagine living somewhere it snows. 

Final Thought

When comparing Los Angeles to New York City, I don’t think there is a winner. Both are similar in the sense that they are huge cities but different in most other ways. 

Most people born in LA think it's better here. People born in NYC think the opposite. 

The main thing I want people to focus on is how huge and diverse America can be. There are so many different cities and states that there is bound to be something for everyone. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 17

Published by

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2870 followers

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

1 easy to overlook challenge with owning an electric car

Every year it feels like we see more and more electric cars on Los Angeles streets. The chances are that trend will continue. California is the first state to ban the sale of gas-powered cars. Starting in 2035, all new cars sold in California will be required to be zero-emission.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 Los Angeles area restaurants with a unique twist

Los Angeles is one of the best cities in the world if you like great restaurants. The quality and quantity of great food are breathtaking. However, that can be both a blessing and a curse.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

America is getting closer to making booster shots a reality

Is it time that Los Angeles gets used to the idea of booster shots?. Dr. Fauci has already admitted that everyone will “likely” need a booster shot at some point. “We’re already starting to see indications of some diminution in the durability of the vaccines.”-Dr. Fauci.

Read full story
41 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas: a unique experience that's worth doing once

Sometimes the best restaurants are the most unique. There are restaurants everywhere serving every type of food. When traveling or looking for a fun night out, it can be better to try something different. Sometimes the experience and atmosphere of a restaurant are more important than the food.

Read full story
5 comments

Is it time to start talking about stroke prevention?

The COVID-19 Pandemic changed a lot. One of the big changes is that people have started claiming that they care about preventable diseases. As a long-time personal trainer, I think that’s great. I am a big fan of people living healthier lifestyles.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

2 of Los Angeles's newest pizza restaurants are definitely worth trying

Covid made things extremely difficult for small businesses. The restaurant industry was hit particularly hard. Many great restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fosselman's Ice Cream: still going strong after 100 years of excellence

Ice cream is great any time of year, but especially during the hot Los Angeles summers. That’s probably why so many new ice cream shops come and go. It says a lot about the quality of an ice cream shop when it lasts. Lasting decades in business is a big accomplishment. Lasting over 100 years is downright incredible.

Read full story
3 comments
Bend, OR

The world's last Blockbuster Video: still going strong in the age of streaming

A photo of the exterior of the Bend, Oregon Blockbuster in 2018Coasterlover1994, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In the long-forgotten time of movie rentals, Blockbuster Video was king. At its peak, it had over 9,000 stores and 60,000 employees.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Fried chicken in Los Angeles: 4 restaurants that are worth a try

Los Angeles has no shortage of great food. Fried chicken is just one of the many. One of the many reasons that fried chicken is so popular is its versatility. You can have it for lunch or dinner (and probably breakfast). You can have it in a restaurant or on the go. You can wash it down with a soda, water, or a beer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Smorgasburg L.A.: a must-visit for anyone who loves great food

Whether you are just visiting or a local, Smorgasburg Los Angeles is a must-visit place. The sheer variety of great food is unmatched. You will leave with a slightly lighter wallet and a slightly bigger waistline, but it's worth it. It will be a culinary experience that you won’t soon forget.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

National Beer Lover's Day: 3 Los Angles bars that are perfect for celebrating

Did you know that September 7th is National Beer Lovers Day?. To be honest, I had no idea until a couple of days ago. But it doesn't take much convincing to get me to enjoy a nice cold beer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The obesity epidemic is real. Here are 4 ways to live healthier in Los Angeles

As a certified personal trainer, healthy living is important to me. Unfortunately, that has gotten more difficult due to Covid. It’s not just the pandemic death toll either. The pandemic has added to many people’s waistlines. Gaining a couple of pounds isn’t the end of the world. But, the obesity epidemic is becoming a bigger and bigger problem.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 of the best places to get seafood in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is full of options for food. You can sit down, order takeout, get delivery, eat fast food, visit food trucks, and many more options. There is something for everyone and every taste.

Read full story
2 comments
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena's restaurant scene is thriving. 3 restaurants that are definitely worth a visit

The pandemic has changed a lot. It has hurt many businesses. Some businesses will never recover. Thankfully, Pasadena’s restaurant industry has bounced back. Pasadena is quickly becoming one of the busiest dining scenes around.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 great ways to see the world-famous Hollywood Sign

Did you know that the Hollywood Sign didn’t always say Hollywood?. The sign originally said Hollywoodland. It was erected in 1923 by Los Angeles Times Publisher Harry Chandler. It was a $21,000 billboard for his upscale Hollywoodland real estate development.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

4 great brunch spots in Los Angeles to try this weekend

Do you love breakfast food but hate waking up early on weekends?. Then you probably love brunch. It's all the great parts of breakfast mixed with the best parts of lunch. Thankfully, Los Angeles has many great brunch sports. Here are 4 of my favorites.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 top-notch Los Angeles steakhouses

There’s a lot that goes into making a great steak. The cut, the seasoning, and the grade all matter. Then you actually have to cook the steak. It’s very easy to under or overcook a steak.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

4 classic Los Angeles restaurants where you can grab a great burger

Don’t get me wrong, Los Angeles has plenty of other great food options. You can find great steaks, sandwiches, Mexican food, Asian food, etc., all over the city. But sometimes, you need a juicy burger and maybe a cold beer to wash it down.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 Los Angeles area Mexican restaurants that are worth a try

One of the best parts of Los Angeles, and Southern California as a whole, is the diversity. L.A. is influenced by many different cultures. One of the biggest cultural influences is our food. Name a type of food, and Los Angeles has it. Whatever you are craving, you can find it somewhere.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy