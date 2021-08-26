3 top-notch Los Angeles steakhouses

Photo by Alexander Kovacs on Unsplash

There’s a lot that goes into making a great steak. The cut, the seasoning, and the grade all matter. Then you actually have to cook the steak. It’s very easy to under or overcook a steak.

That’s why it’s so easy to appreciate a well-made steak dinner.

Here are 3 Los Angeles steakhouses that know how to cook a great steak.

Gwen

If there was ever a place that understood exactly how to cut a great steak, it’s Gwen. Gwen is both a butcher shop and a fine dining restaurant. It’s run by Curtis and Luke Stone.

Gwen’s steaks are dry-aged cuts that are all butchered on the premises. Reservations are highly recommended, but walk-ins are always welcomed.

Restaurant Hours: Tuesday — Thursday 5 pm — 9 pm

Friday — Saturday 5 pm — 9:30 pm

Address: 6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone: (323) 946–7513

Website: www.gwenla.com

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

If there is any chef who understands the value of a good steak, it’s Wolfgang Puck. Wolfgang Puck has been in the restaurant industry for more than three decades.

CUT is his minimalist masterpiece. There are several different CUT locations, but the one behind the Beverly Wilshire Hotel is the original. Everything about the restaurant screams fine dining.

CUT consistently ranks as one of the best steak restaurants in the entire USA. In 2019, it was even awarded a star by the Michelin Guide.

Every steak is grilled over hard charcoal before being finished in a 1200-degree broiler. The restaurant also offers shellfish, seafood, and a large international wine list.

Hours: Tuesday — Thursday 5:30 pm — 10 pm

Friday and Saturday 5:30 pm — 11:00 pm

Address: 9500 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Phone: (310) 276–8500

Website: www.wolfgangpuck.com/dining/cut-beverly-hills/

Bull & Butterfly

Bull & Butterfly is one of the newest steakhouses in Los Angeles. It’s run by two longtime restauranteurs Alan and Heidi Jackson.

Their website describes Bull & Butterfly as “A California steakhouse, reimagined.”

It’s a unique blend of a California steakhouse and Baja ranch cooking.

It serves many familiar steakhouse classics like New York Strip steaks as well as seafood. But, it also offers a Santa Marie-style Asada portion of the menu for anyone looking for something different.

HOURS: Monday and Tuesday Closed

Wednesday and Thursday 5 pm-9 pm

Friday and Saturday 5 pm -10 pm

Sunday 5 pm -9 pm

Happy Hour: 3 pm -5 pm (Wednesday — Friday)

Phone: 213.267.2900

Address: 12746 Jefferson Blvd. #2200, Playa Vista, CA, 90094

Website: www.bullandbutterfly.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.