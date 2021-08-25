4 classic Los Angeles restaurants where you can grab a great burger

Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

Who doesn’t love a great burger?

Don’t get me wrong, Los Angeles has plenty of other great food options. You can find great steaks, sandwiches, Mexican food, Asian food, etc., all over the city.

But sometimes, you need a juicy burger and maybe a cold beer to wash it down.

Here are 4 L.A. restaurants where you can get a great burger.

The Apple Pan

Walking into The Apple Pan is like traveling back in time to the 1940s. It’s decorated exactly like you would expect a 1940s diner to look. The Apple Pan serves Ohio-style burgers along with great sandwiches and pies.

There are plenty of great options, but I recommend the Hickory Burger. It’s their original burger from 1945, served with their own special sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, and lettuce. I recommend spending the extra 85 cents to add melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on top.

HOURS: TUES-THURS & SUN:11 AM-9 PM

FRI & SAT: 11 AM-10 PM

Address: 10801 W Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90064

Phone: (310) 475 3585

Website: www.theapplepan.com

Chez Jay

Chez Jay has been serving locals, celebrities, and visitors since 1959. It offers a truly unique atmosphere; it’s part ‘dive bar’, part ‘classy joint.’ The Backyard at Chez Jay was added in 2019.

Chez Jay is so well-known that it was named a Santa Monica Historic Landmark in 2012. It’s known for many things, but the friendly atmosphere and free peanuts are probably the best parts.

There are plenty of great options, but my favorite is the Californication Burger. It’s a burger topped with a fried egg and Avocado.

Hours: Chez Jay

Tuesday — Wednesday 5:30 pm — 11 pm

Thursday 5:30 pm — 12 am

Friday — Saturday 5:30 pm — 2 am

Sunday 5:30 pm — 11 pm

The Backyard at Chez Jay

Tuesday — Thursday 4 pm -10:30 pm

Friday 3 pm — 11 pm

Saturday 10 am — 11 pm

Sunday 10 am — 8 pm

Address: 1657 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Phone: Chez Jay

(310) 395–1741

The Backyard at Chez Jay

(424) 238–5081

Website: www.chezjays.com

Hawkins House of Burgers

Hawkins House of Burgers has been a Watts staple for literally decades. It started as nothing more than a food stand but grew into so much more.

I highly recommend the Colossal Burger. It’s a fat burger with pastrami on top.

Hours: Monday — Sunday 8 am-6:30 pm

Address: 11603 Slater St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 | (323) 563–1129

Website:www.hawkinsburgers.com

Pann’s Restaurant

Pann’s Restaurant was opened in 1958. It’s a great place to stop on your way to or from LAX. Be sure to get there early, though, since it closes at 3 pm.

Pann’s is a diner mostly known for its great breakfast food, but they also make a great burger. Their Double Dream Burger is one of my favorites.

Hours: Everyday 8 AM — 3 PM

Address: 6710 LaTijera Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90045

Phone: 323–776–3770

Website: www.panns.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.