3 Los Angeles area Mexican restaurants that are worth a try

Photo by Chad Montano on Unsplash

One of the best parts of Los Angeles, and Southern California as a whole, is the diversity. L.A. is influenced by many different cultures.

One of the biggest cultural influences is our food. Name a type of food, and Los Angeles has it. Whatever you are craving, you can find it somewhere.

If you happen to be craving great Mexican food, here are three places you should check out.

Tacos La Carreta

Few things scream great Mexican food more than a food truck. Tacos La Carreta is one of the best food trucks around.

They manage to keep things simple. You can order tacos, vampiros, papas locas, or quesadillas.

They are located at 3401 E 69th St, Long Beach, CA 90805. Unfortunately, they are only open on weekends.

Hours: Friday and Saturday 5pm-10pm. Sunday 5pm-9:30pm.

You can order ahead by calling (562)377–2819.

Note: Come with your money prepared. They only accept cash.

Mirame

Mirame was founded by Michelin Star Chef Joshua Gil and his partner Matthew Egan. Their goal was to merge Mexican cuisine with a California sensibility.

The great food is not the only reason to visit. They have a ‘farm to bar’ beverage program as well. It offers a large collection of spirits and artisanal products. Their mezcal is particularly popular.

Overall, Mirame offers a great experience that merges the culinary history of both California and Mexico.

Address: 419 N CAÑON DRIVE, BEVERLY HILLS, CA 90210

Phone: 310–230–5035

HOURS: Dinner 5:00-Late /Tuesday-Friday

Lunch/Brunch 11:30–3:00 /Thursday-Sunday

Website: www.Mirame.la

Sonoratown

Sonoratown was created by Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez and Jennifer Feltham in 2016. Combined, they have more than 25 years of experience in the service industry.

Sonoratown was inspired by the upbringing of its creators. It pays homage to the small border town in Mexico where Teodoro grew up. It’s also heavily influenced by its Downtown Los Angeles location.

Sonoratown prepares Sonoran-style tacos and quesadillas with various grilled meats and flour tortillas. I highly recommend the chivichanga, a burrito with cheese and machaca beef or shredded chicken.

The one downside is definitely the parking. Being located in Downtown Los Angeles, it’s often hard to find a spot for your car.

Hours: Monday — Thursday 11 am-9 pm

Friday and Saturday 11 am-10 pm

Sunday 11 am-9 pm

Address: 208 E. 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Website: sonoratown.com

