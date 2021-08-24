2 Los Angeles ice cream shops with a whole lot of history

Photo by Cadence T on Unsplash

Los Angeles summers are hot, and they feel like they keep getting hotter.

Thankfully, we have plenty of beaches and other activities to cool off on a hot day.

What’s another thing that helps us cool off on a hot day? Ice cream, of course.

L.A. has no shortage of great ice cream places, both old and new. Here are two ice cream shops that have a long history.

Fosselman’s Ice Cream Co. (Established 1919)

The idea for Fosselman’s Ice Cream was born way back in 1910 in Waverly, Iowa, by Christian Anthony Fosselman. He eventually moved his family to Pasadena in 1919.

When Christian Fosselman passed away in 1946, his three sons took over, and it’s been a family business ever since.

His sons retired in 1989 and sold the shop to Chris and John Fosselman, who became the 3rd generation of Fosselmans to run the store.

Come by the store in Alhambra if you want to see what ice cream that has been perfected for over 100 years tastes like. Or, if you have a store yourself, you can buy their ice cream wholesale.

Address: 1824 W. Main Street, Alhambra CA 91801

Hours: Monday — Saturday: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, Sunday: 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Phone: (626) 282–6533

Website: www.fosselmans.com

Not Slowing Down

After more than 100 years, Fosselman’s Ice Cream is not slowing down. They recently expanded their brand to Glendora.

The Ice Cream Shop is located at 180 N. Glendora Ave., Glendora, CA.

Don’t be fooled by the name; it’s still Fosselman’s and a family business. Mike Fosselman, the brother of Chris and John, runs the business with his wife, Katy. They serve the same high-quality ice cream as the original store.

Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain (Established 1915)

As you can tell by the name Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain started as a pharmacy. It was originally named South Pasadena Pharmacy, but it was located in the same building. Today, Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain only serves ice cream and non-alcoholic drinks.

The shop is located along the historic Route 66. Both travelers and locals alike have enjoyed this family-owned business for decades. Over the years, it has become quite a well-known attraction.

The business started as a gamble by Gertrude Ozmun. She paid $14,000 for the lot in 1914. At the time, South Pasadena wasn’t what it is today. But, she believed it would grow into a successful retail area.

Needless to say, she was right, and the rest is history.

Address: 1526 Mission St, South Pasadena

Hours: Monday — Thursday 9 AM-7 PM, Friday — Saturday 9 AM-10 PM, Sunday 11 AM-8 PM

Website: www.fairoakspharmacy.net

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.