Problems worth solving once Covid is under control

Eugene Adams

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

America has been obsessed with solving Covid for over a year now.

That’s completely understandable. It was a generational problem that needed solving.

But Covid is getting better now.

When will we start diverting our efforts towards other problems? Because America has other huge issues.

Covid Numbers

With 61% of our adult population vaccinated, Covid rates have been dropping.

They have dropped so much that the CDC doesn’t even recommend masks for vaccinated people.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky even said this:

“These data give me hope.”-Dr. Walensky

She made that comment after the seven-day infection average fell below 30,000 for the first time in 11 months. Remember, this is the same woman who felt a sense of “impending doom” a little over a month ago.

Other Problems

Plenty of other problems remain.

Kids Falling Behind in School

For almost a year, we have known that Covid has caused kids to fall behind in school.

Virtual education was certainly better than nothing, but it wasn’t enough. This is especially true for younger children. They don’t have the attention span to stay focused outside of a classroom.

We should spend some time coming up with a plan to get struggling students caught up.

Quarantine 15

Obesity has been a problem in America for a long time. Covid made it worse.

According to the CDC, 4 in 10 Americans were already obese before Covid. They estimate that the medical cost for obese people is $1,429 higher than those of normal weight.

According to an American Psychological Association report, America’s obesity problem has gotten worse, not better.

Other Diseases

With Covid in the news daily, it’s easy to forget that other diseases kill people.

Eventually, we should allocate more of our attention to them.

Vaccine Inequity

Covid is improving in America, but that is not the case in some places.

A huge reason many countries are suffering is vaccine inequity.

According to the World Health Organization, 10 countries have administered 75% of all vaccine doses.

At some point, rich countries should start to care about poor countries.

