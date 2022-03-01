Children Learn from Facebook that Mom's into Polyamory

Polyamory is a type of open relationship in which you have multiple romantic relationships with different people at the same time. It can be a bit confusing to understand.

Polyamory is often confused with polygamy, which is a form of marriage in which a person has more than one spouse.

Polyamory, on the other hand, is not limited to marriage. It is a relationship style that can be practiced by anyone who wants to have multiple relationships.

Although, polyamorous relationships are not necessarily romantic relationships. People in polyamorous relationships may or may not be romantically involved with all of their partners. Some polyamorous relationships are purely platonic, while others involve multiple romantic partners.

What Happened?

A Reddit post published on February 27th, reported on by Jack Beresford from Newsweek, revealed that a father of two has been praised for being truthful with his teenage daughter and disclosing to her that he'd divorced her mother because she wanted to have an "open relationship."

In the post, the divorced father described how his marriage fell apart three years ago after his now ex-wife raised the prospect of an open relationship.

Not being able to be polyamorous was a dealbreaker for her since she realized that she is inherently non-monogamous and felt restricted by not being able to do so, he explained.

According to the husband, she made his decision for him when he filed for divorce after he didn't want to be married to someone who wasn't loyal.

The pair had two children together, both of whom are now teenagers and their mother refused to inform them about her polyamory or the reason for the breakup since she wasn't prepared.

Their daughter, who was 16 at the time, felt it didn't make sense to her when the father said they were splitting up because they were not happy.

The daughter, now 18 years old and in college, recently contacted her father to inquire more about the divorce.

According to the report, the mother had posted about her problems and divorce in a poly group on Facebook, and someone had forwarded the photo to their daughter.

When his daughter asked him, the dad refused to lie and told her the truth.

Although the father admitted everything to his daughter, he asked her not to tell her brother.

She dismissed him, however, stating that her sibling deserved to know what their mother was really like.

As a result, both kids are furious with their mother and refuse to see or speak to her.

The ex-wife is also upset, believing that the squabble might have been avoided if the father had simply lied and said the Facebook statement was a hoax.

Many people on Reddit agreed with him.

Do you?

