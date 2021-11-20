A Simple Guide for Home Organization

Ethan Hawley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0zAY_0d2n9P4f00
A tidy house is synonymous with a more organized life too. Know how to take the first step with some simple rules.HiveBoxx

There is no right way to organize your home. Whichever strategy you choose, it must be coordinated with your lifestyle, habits, and tastes. However, some common methods have already proven their effectiveness in keeping any home organized. It's a great place to start by recognizing spots of clutter or signs of a messy house.

Let's start with the most difficult.

More complicated than tidying up is knowing where to start. For that, you need to know what you have at home and start from scratch. First, assess your storage and space-use needs. After that?

Get rid of what you don't need.

If you haven't used it recently (6 months is usually a good place to start), throw it away or donate it. If it's broken, decide if it's worth having fixed. If it's stained or worn, it's also an excellent reason to get rid of it—the more things you give up, the more space you'll have for an organized home.

Let's consider Marie Kondo's (a well-known Japanese organizer) criteria for choosing: She prefers leaving only what brings you joy. And this selection will become easier if you try to do this cleaning from time to time. Eventually, you will see that it will become a habit.

Combine objects by categories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGTY4_0d2n9P4f00
Heather McKean

After the extensive cleaning, separate the items into groups. For example, in the kitchen, Kondo consolidates spices, canned goods, and glass jars. In the wardrobe, she separates items by season. And in the living room, try sorting the books by category or alphabetical order. Once you've grouped your objects, it's easier to know what kind of organization system you will adopt.

Clean up the house in a practical way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSRPb_0d2n9P4f00
Erda Estremera

Already grouped by categories, try to arrange objects in an organized and accessible way. This doesn't mean you have to go out and buy a bunch of new containers. Instead, be creative: You can use shoe boxes wrapped in pretty paper to store things in the open spaces.

Organizing the house can also be a way of redecorating it. Boxes within boxes are another method of keeping the house organized.

Label all of your boxes.

It's normal, especially with boxes, you don't always remember where things are. That's why it's important to label what you keep. You can make your own labels or discover some ready-to-print templates online.

Try labeling the outside of the boxes and creating a list of their contents. This can be a helpful tip to find what you need and, at the same time, keep your house organized.

Fill in the empty spaces.

After everything is categorized, tagged, and organized, it's time to put everything in its place. Start with the items you use most often and put them in an accessible location. From there, fill in the gaps until everything has a place - this is when you start to see the house getting tidy.

Get used to putting things back in the place you specified.

Once you've designated places to store things, the challenge is to maintain this order. The only way to keep the house tidy is to get into the habit of putting things in their place.

Don't be afraid to change.

Sometimes we devise a method that doesn't work in practice. Therefore, rehabilitating and renovating storage systems is crucial to keeping the home functional and practical.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
home cleaningorganizingorganizing homeclean housecleaning tips

Comments / 0

Published by

Ethan Hawley is a freelance writer who can condense complicated information into easily digestible articles for consumers and busy executives.

Miami, FL
76 followers

More from Ethan Hawley

The Food and Agriculture Organization's Guidelines for a Sustainable Diet

The world is changing and the theme of sustainability has never been as talked about as in recent years. Undoubtedly, these changes are about making more conscious choices in all areas of our lives and not just stopping our use of plastic straws or saving water. Ultimately, creating a more sustainable lifestyle involves food.

Read full story
1 comments

A Simple Guide for Collagen Consumption

Essentially, collagen protein is a building protein found mainly in mammals. It is a kind of "glue" for our bodies, which is produced to strengthen our organs and skeletons and help them maintain their rightful positions in our bodily structure. Additionally, it protects our organs, strengthens our bones, and preserves the quality of the cartilage and joints of our body.

Read full story

New Research Points to Wuhan Market as Pandemic's Origin

A new study points out another patient zero and resurfaces the controversy about the origin of the coronavirus, which remains mysterious. Nearly two years after the first Covid-19 infected patients were identified in Wuhan, China, patient zero was finally recognized by scientists, and it's not the one we thought.

Read full story
4 comments

Bionic Micro-Planes Could Measure Air Quality in the Future

From the parachute on a dandelion to the helicopter seeds on a maple tree - plants adopt numerous concepts to utilize the wind to spread their seeds over as large an area as possible. An international research group has now examined these flight tricks of nature in detail and partially recreated them.

Read full story

Vitamin C's Role in Strengthening Immune Defenses

With the arrival of winter and the coldest days, flu and cold symptoms also appear. And it is natural that you already know that the immune system protects against infections by viruses or bacteria.

Read full story

A Simple Guide for Mushroom Consumption

Since antiquity, mushrooms have been valued for their nutritional and medicinal value, with around 2000 edible species identified. The Egyptians believed that the mushrooms were a gift from the God Osiris; the ancient Romans thought they were a divine food because Jupiter threw them through lightning. In Greece, the warriors believed that the mushrooms provided them with strength and courage. Among the Chinese and Japanese, mushrooms were considered an asset to health, and the Aztecs used them as hallucinogens in religious rituals and therapeutic purposes.

Read full story
3 comments

A Simple Checklist for Battling Holiday Stress

A deadline at work that seems too short for anyone to meet, an astronomical bill that has arrived unexpectedly, a kids' tantrum that seems endless, and time that doesn't seem to stop. All are reasons, more than enough, to start feeling some stress as we barrel towards the holidays.

Read full story

Luxembourg May Become the First European Country to Approve the Legal Use of Cannabis

Legalization has reached Europe: Luxembourg, located in a small area bordering Belgium, France, and Germany, will be the first country on the continent to authorize self-cultivation and personal use of cannabis legally. Unless surprising incidents occur, Europe will soon cease to be a continent where cannabis is outright banned.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy