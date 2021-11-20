A Simple Guide for Home Organization

A tidy house is synonymous with a more organized life too. Know how to take the first step with some simple rules. HiveBoxx

There is no right way to organize your home. Whichever strategy you choose, it must be coordinated with your lifestyle, habits, and tastes. However, some common methods have already proven their effectiveness in keeping any home organized. It's a great place to start by recognizing spots of clutter or signs of a messy house.

Let's start with the most difficult.

More complicated than tidying up is knowing where to start. For that, you need to know what you have at home and start from scratch. First, assess your storage and space-use needs. After that?

Get rid of what you don't need.

If you haven't used it recently (6 months is usually a good place to start), throw it away or donate it. If it's broken, decide if it's worth having fixed. If it's stained or worn, it's also an excellent reason to get rid of it—the more things you give up, the more space you'll have for an organized home.

Let's consider Marie Kondo's (a well-known Japanese organizer) criteria for choosing: She prefers leaving only what brings you joy. And this selection will become easier if you try to do this cleaning from time to time. Eventually, you will see that it will become a habit.

Combine objects by categories.

After the extensive cleaning, separate the items into groups. For example, in the kitchen, Kondo consolidates spices, canned goods, and glass jars. In the wardrobe, she separates items by season. And in the living room, try sorting the books by category or alphabetical order. Once you've grouped your objects, it's easier to know what kind of organization system you will adopt.

Clean up the house in a practical way.

Already grouped by categories, try to arrange objects in an organized and accessible way. This doesn't mean you have to go out and buy a bunch of new containers. Instead, be creative: You can use shoe boxes wrapped in pretty paper to store things in the open spaces.

Organizing the house can also be a way of redecorating it. Boxes within boxes are another method of keeping the house organized.

Label all of your boxes.

It's normal, especially with boxes, you don't always remember where things are. That's why it's important to label what you keep. You can make your own labels or discover some ready-to-print templates online.

Try labeling the outside of the boxes and creating a list of their contents. This can be a helpful tip to find what you need and, at the same time, keep your house organized.

Fill in the empty spaces.

After everything is categorized, tagged, and organized, it's time to put everything in its place. Start with the items you use most often and put them in an accessible location. From there, fill in the gaps until everything has a place - this is when you start to see the house getting tidy.

Get used to putting things back in the place you specified.

Once you've designated places to store things, the challenge is to maintain this order. The only way to keep the house tidy is to get into the habit of putting things in their place.

Don't be afraid to change.

Sometimes we devise a method that doesn't work in practice. Therefore, rehabilitating and renovating storage systems is crucial to keeping the home functional and practical.