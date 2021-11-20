Vitamin C's Role in Strengthening Immune Defenses

With the arrival of winter and the coldest days, flu and cold symptoms also appear. And it is natural that you already know that the immune system protects against infections by viruses or bacteria.

Consequently, Vitamin C is one of your strongest allies in this fight. But you need to know that vitamin C alone isn't a miracle cure, so it's not worth it to eat several oranges throughout the day, thinking you'll immediately avoid health problems.

Having a balanced and varied diet, associated with the consumption of probiotics to regulate the intestinal flora, ingesting adequate doses of vitamins, such as C and D, and minerals such as selenium and zinc can play an essential role in strengthening the immune defenses.

Vitamin C performs several essential functions in your body, so if you have it at stable levels, its presence will prevent the onset of some diseases.

The main functions of Vitamin C are:

Helps collagen synthesis: Collagen is a fundamental protein for the structure of various organs, including blood vessels, bones, tendons, and skin. It is, therefore, essential for processes such as growth, cell renewal, and healing.

Assists the functioning of the nervous system: Vitamin C helps produce neurotransmitters, which are chemical messengers that underlie the functioning of the nervous system. It influences the modulation of neurotransmitters and the synthesis of catecholamines, increasing their production and durability.

It has antioxidant action: At physiological concentrations, vitamin C is a potent scavenger of free radicals in plasma, protecting cells against oxidative damage caused by them. This aspect is vital in protecting against the damage that cells are exposed to daily, such as solar radiation or the ingestion of pesticides. Due to its antioxidant action, Vitamin C also helps fight skin aging and keep it luminous and beautiful.

Help prevent cardiovascular disease: Ordinarily a consequence of oxidative damage.

It helps to preserve vision: With aging, problems such as cataracts and macula degeneration can arise. Vitamin C helps maintain eye functions and aids in preventing the onset of these diseases.

It helps prevent anemia: It is responsible for increasing iron absorption in the body.

It is responsible for increasing iron absorption in the body. It helps strengthen the immune system: Keeping vitamin C at the right levels in your body helps reduce the severity and duration of colds and flu. This situation is more evident in malnourished people or those who are subject to high levels of stress.

Your daily intake of vitamin C depends on many factors, such as your age or your gender. However, the reference value is 80mg/day for an average adult.