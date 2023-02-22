Pensacola, FL

Christian College Cancels Celebrated King’s Singers Because One is Gay

Esther Spurrill Jones

How is this “dignity and respect”?

The King’s Singers Promotional PhotoPhoto by© Rebecca Reid

Cancelled for being gay

What do Marsha Stevens-Pino, Ray Boltz, Michael Passons, Jennifer Knapp, and Trey Pearson have in common? They are all singers Christians have cancelled for being gay. Now, The King’s Singers joins this honoured club. They’re a world-renowned British a cappella group specializing in sacred and classical choral work. The award-winning ensemble was founded by members of King’s College Choir at Cambridge University 55 years ago and have toured the world since, with periodic personnel changes.

Culture reporter Javier C. Hernández reports for The New York Times that a concert on February 11 at Pensacola Christian College (PCC) in Florida was to be “the final stop on the group’s four-city tour of the United States.”

Writer, YouTuber, and podcaster Hemant Mehta at the Friendly Atheist says that “when a student found out The King’s Singers were coming to PCC, he looked them up… and realized one of the singers, Edward Button, was gay.”

Just two hours before the concert was to begin, PCC cancelled, citing the “lifestyle” of the gay singer. Despite the no-notice cancellation and the reason for it, PPC claim they treated the group with “dignity and respect.”

However, I don’t see much respect in cancelling a much-anticipated concert, with over 5000 attendees expected, mere hours before, because you think gay people are icky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmc8OYWR6WY

“A lifestyle that contradicts Scripture”

PCC tweeted a statement claiming they “cannot knowingly give an implied or direct endorsement of anything that violates the Holy Scripture,” declaring “that one of the artists openly maintained a lifestyle that contradicts Scripture.”

PCC's Twitter statementPhoto byPCC Twitter

Hernández reports:

A section in the school’s articles of faith that refers to several verses in the New Testament says the community believes that “Scripture forbids any form of sexual immorality including adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bestiality, incest, and use of pornography.”

I wonder if the college also cancels those who eat shellfish and pork?

I wonder if they would cancel Jesus for hanging out with sinners?

While Jesus was having dinner at Matthew’s house, many tax collectors and sinners came and ate with him and his disciples. When the Pharisees saw this, they asked his disciples, “Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?”
On hearing this, Jesus said, “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. But go and learn what this means: ‘I desire mercy, not sacrifice.’ For I have not come to call the righteous, but sinners.” — Matthew 9:10–13 NIV

Many Christians do not see condemnation of LGBTQ+ people in Scripture. I am a queer Christian, and I see no contradiction in myself. Using a narrow interpretation of Scripture as an excuse to be this judgemental is not at all Christlike. After all, Jesus said:

Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.
Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? — Matthew 7:1–3 NIV

Any publicity is good publicity?

Mehta points out:

The administrators don’t trust their own adult students to attend a G-rated concert because they think superficial knowledge of the private life of one of the singers makes the Baby Jesus cry… even though almost none of the attendees would’ve had any clue who the singers are dating had one student not whined about it.

Perhaps PCC should cancel themselves for disclosing this information?

I have to admit that I had never heard of The King’s Singers before this fiasco. I am now listening to them on Spotify, and they’re really good. Maybe I should thank PCC for introducing me to a new favourite.

