Pig's Head Found on Rainbow Crosswalk in Canada

RCMP are investigating it as a hate crime

Parkland County is a rural community in Alberta, Canada, located just west of Edmonton. On the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022, residents discovered a severed pig’s head in the centre of the rainbow crosswalk at Graminia School.

The crosswalk was painted in rainbow colours in 2020 by Graminia School’s GSA club.

Hate crime

Local parent Melissa Balfour, whose 11-year-old attends Graminia School, said:

“These are just kids. We’re trying to teach our kids to love everybody equally. It doesn’t matter who they love. I hope that this isn’t a hate crime or anything, being that it’s on our crosswalk rainbow.”

“Parkland RCMP are investigating a possible hate crime,” reports Katarina Szulc for CBC News.

“An unsophisticated person might think this was a prank. An objective viewer would see it as highly intolerant and provocative,” Staff Sgt. Ian Gillan with Parkland RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police believe the head came from a domesticated pig and that it was placed in the middle of the crosswalk intentionally to disturb students, staff, and parents.

RCMP are seeking information on any missing or mutilated pigs in the area recently, as they believe the head is from a domestic animal. They are asking local butchers and meat packers to contact Parkland RCMP if they have any information.