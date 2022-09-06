10 Dead in Mass Killing in Saskatchewan: Suspects at Large

Esther Spurrill Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWwOi_0hipbeOC00
RCMP are searching for Damien Sanderson, left, and Myles Sanderson.CBC News

Canadian authorities have identified Damien and Myles Sanderson, who were last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI in the Arcola Avenue area of Regina, Saskatchewan. Residents are warned not to approach and not to pick up hitchhikers.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/weldon-sask-stabbing-strange-encounter-1.6572775

The killing spree began in the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, SK. 10 people are confirmed dead and 15 injured. Saskatchewan RCMP are working closely with city police in Saskatoon and Regina to find the suspects.

"We believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly," Rhonda Blackmore, the assistant commissioner in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP, told reporters in Regina. "It is horrific what has occurred in our province today."

https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/reaction-to-stabbing-rampage-at-first-nation-village-in-saskatchewan-1.6055895

Residents of the tiny village of Weldon are reeling. "My mind is somewhere else. It's a shock. No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door, answer their door," says resident Ruby Works.

Weldon resident Leona Lees recalls a strange encounter on Sunday morning. She was just sitting down to her morning coffee when a dark-coloured SUV raced by at a speed unusual for the sleepy village of roughly 200. Initially annoyed at the driver's recklessness, she was surprised to then see a man approaching her house, his mouth covered, asking for help. She went inside to get her phone and he ran away.

"We didn't know; we just thought that someone was injured and wanted to help him out — that's all," Lees said. "And we were ready to give him help."

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatchewan/weldon-sask-stabbing-strange-encounter-1.6572775

RCMP have issued dangerous persons alerts across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Alberta.

One of the suspects was found dead on Monday, September 5, 2022. The other remains at large.

# Saskatchewan# Canada# mass murder# dangerous persons# RCMP

