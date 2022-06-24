Marching for LGBTQ+ Ukrainians in Toronto

Esther Spurrill Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLxNd_0gL2Aw3X00
traditional Ukrainian vyshanka patternIvan Honchar on Wikimedia - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported License

Andrew Kushnir once thought he couldn't be gay and Ukrainian. When he was growing up, it seemed as if there was no such thing as "queer Ukrainian" and, when he came out as gay, he "felt like a unicorn."

Years later, he has the privilege and opportunity to stand up for all LGBTQ+ Ukrainians, who are facing the threat of war and oppression from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Lots of queer people in Ukraine were erasing their phones, dating apps, they were clearing their phones of any friends' messages. They wanted to scrub out anything that would give away their queer identity," Kushnir said. "It was my turn to step up for them."

Kushnir is the founder of the LGBTQ Ukraine Fund, which raises money for advocacy in Ukraine. The group will be marching in the Pride parade on Saturday, July 25, 2022, on behalf of Kyiv Pride. Lenny Emson from Kyiv Pride told CBC news, "We are not only kind of the victims of Russian aggression as Ukrainians. We are kind of under more precise threat as LGBTQ people.

"On the other hand, we see hate crimes in Ukraine right now on the rise because of homophobes and transphobes that are around right now using this situation ...  to hunt down the most visible members of the community."

LGBTQ Ukraine Fund is sellling a tshirt designed by LGBTQ Ukrainians with a traditional Ukrainian vyshanka pattern on the front and the message "Freedom is our tradition" on the back. Kushnir is very emotional over the chance to march on behalf of other LGBTQ+ Ukrainians like himself. "I think my heart is going to explode," he said.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/kyiv-pride-lgbtq-ukrainian-andrew-kushnir-1.6499585

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lgbtq# ukraine# toronto# canada# pride month

Comments / 0

Published by

Poet, lover, thinker, human.

N/A
10 followers

More from Esther Spurrill Jones

Is Outing Transgender Students to Unsupportive Parents Christian?

Jason Tidd reports in the Topeka Capital-Journal that math teacher Pamela Ricard at Fort Riley Middle School in Kansas believes that the school is asking her to be “dishonest” because of a district policy requiring teachers not to out LGBTQ+ students to parents without the student’s consent.

Read full story

Supernatural Actor Misha Collins Comes Out as Bisexual, Immediately Walks It Back

At a recent Supernaturalconvention in New Jersey, actor Misha Collins, who played the angel Castiel in the popular American mystery series, was filmed asking the crowd, “How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?” He then said, “I’m all three.”

Read full story

Evangelical Singer Sean Feucht Protests Disney’s “Gay Agenda”

Disney's Cinderella's CastleImage by stinne24 from Pixabay. Remember Sean Feucht? He’s the Christian worship leader who held several huge no mask events in 2020 during the height of lockdowns in Los Angeles.

Read full story

Prof From Saskatchewan, Canada Creates Italy's First LGBTQ+ History Month

Dr. Alessio Ponzio (PhD) is an assistant professor in USask's Department of History.Morgan Carlton. University of Saskatchewan historian Dr. Alessio Ponzio (PhD) hopes to change Italy with the creation of the country's first LGBT+ History Month Italia now underway in Italy for the month of April 2022.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

What Does Florida Have in Common With Hungary?

A map of Florida coloured to look like the US flag.Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay. What does the US state of Florida have in common with the country of Hungary? They're both pushing through laws ostensibly to protect children that are truly about LGBTQ+ issues.

Read full story

Man Arrested for Alleged Hate Crime in Nanaimo

When Vancouver Island University (VIU) student Spencer Frey, 19, attended an off-campus party on Saturday, he never expected what was going to happen. Two people at the party verbally and sexually assaulted him according to Frey and his friend, CBC News reports.

Read full story

I am a Bi Ace Queer Christian, I’m Not Normal

A blue question mark on a pink background.Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash. “You can’t be bisexual and asexual. That’s impossible.”. “Bi means two, so bisexuals are attracted to only two genders/sexes.”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy