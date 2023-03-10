Las Vegas, NV

When You Come To Las Vegas Try The Local Restaurants, Away From The Strip.

Esther S

I know, I know. Vegas has all the glitz and glam and everyone wants to eat at restaurants owned by celebrity chefs. You do know those celebrity chefs are not going to be greeting you personally, right?

But you need to know one thing, for certain: there are some spectacular locally owned and family operated restaurants in Vegas that you may never be aware of unless you stumble on them. In this article I will highlight just a few of them to get you started. I strongly wholeheartedly recommend these and many other, too many to mention them all.

When you are done reading the article, I hope you'll feel comfortable adding your suggestions for locally owned and operated restaurants as well!

To start with, there is Chicago Joes at 820 S. 4th Street in the old downtown part of Vegas, near Fremont Street. For 30 years, Joes has been serving home style Italian fare such as stuffed artichokes, homemade Chicken Parmigiana with Pasta, and fresh Tiramisu.

Joes is located in small house-turned-restaurant with limited seating so reservations are a must. Prices are extremely reasonable and the atmosphere will make you feel just like you are in an Italian grandmas kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q24f_0lERe0KG00
Photo byPhoto courtesy of Chicago Joes website

Next, Bites of Europe is a locally owned restaurant at 10040 W. Cheyenne Avenue in Summerlin, an easy drive from The Strip. From the menu, you'll see that dishes range from Polish to Italian to German and beyond.

Offerings like Classic Beef Stroganoff, Portobello Mushroom Ravioli and Berlin Panini, Bites of Europe truly gives you an international feel when you dine there. There is something for everyone. The service is friendly and reviews consistently rate five stars.

Shucks Tavern and Oyster Bar has two locations in Vegas, on N. Durango Road and on W. Flamingo. But Shucks is more than just oysters. If it’s fish or shellfish from the ocean, Shucks serves it. Buckets of steamer clams and mussels, crab cakes and calamari are just the start. If seafood isn’t your thing, the burgers, sandwiches and salads are creative and filling as well. Prices are reasonable, the atmosphere is lively and you always get that neighborhood feel at Shucks.

If BBQ is your jam, then you have to venture out to 3730 Thom Blvd to John Mull’s Road Kill Grill. This is a smoked meat house, where meat lovers will happily wait in for line for their burnt ends, ribs and tri tip with all the usual sides you can order separately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a98xA_0lERe0KG00
Photo byJacob StoneonUnsplash

Featured on Food Network, you can grab some of the best BBQ in Vegas for takeout or you can eat in their outdoor dining area, just like in the old Wild West days. As with most of the locally owned dining establishments in Vegas, prices are reasonable, service is always fast and friendly and most of all … you feel like family.

As I said, I'm just giving you a sampling of some of the great locally owned and operated dining choices in Vegas, off The Strip, no celebrity sightings expected!

This article is for informational purposes only, there are no affiliate links in the article.

# dining# food# travel# vacation# family restaurants

