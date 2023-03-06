Shipwrecks On Oregon's Coastline ... Some Still Believed To Be Haunted.

The tales of ghosts and haunted shipwrecks is legend up and down the Oregon Coast among many locals. And for good reason.

The most notable shipwreck is the Peter Iredale. It ran aground in 1906 on the Northern-most tip of Oregon’s coastline near the mouth of the Columbia River Bar, one of the top 5 roughest and most dangerous ocean confluences in the world.

It is said that all 27 crew members survived after heroic efforts to save them. Because they all survived, the ghost stories do not haunt the Peter Iredale, and its hulk remains visible 24 hours a day and is quite the coastal tourist attraction. I’ve picked at many a barnacle on the Peter Iredale in my youth.

In 1693 a Spanish Galleon named Santo Cristo De Burgos went missing off the coast of Manzanita and was never found. It is reported to have been on its way to Mexico with a cargo of silks and beeswax. The Spaniards searched for the wreck centuries ago, believing that it had been far further South on the West Coast of the U.S.

Until early July 2022, the hull of the Santo Cristo had never been found, nor had any of the crew. Tales of ghostly-like figures are locals’ legend. Then just recently, an archeology crew discovered remnants of the ship lodged into the rocky coastline at an extreme low tide. It is unclear why they are certain it is the ship is question, but they are confident and can now begin a search on the ocean’s bottom nearby.

The Emily G. Reed was a 200+ foot sailing vessel that encountered heavy fog in 1908 as it maneuvered its way along the coast near Rockaway Beach. Eight crew members were lost when it ran aground and broke apart immediately due to the heavy cargo it carried. A part of the hull is revealed only on rare occasion when shifting sands and erosion expose it.

You might remember the movie “The Goonies”, about a bunch of haphazard kids, pirates and buried treasure in a ship wrecked off the Oregon Coast. Though the movie was made for pure entertainment, there is truth behind it.

And what of the souls lost to the sea in these ancient shipwrecks?

Well matey, if yer out on the windblown sands of the Oregon Coast on a moonlit night, ye’ might just see the shadowy spirit of one of these "ghosts" billowing its way along the shore.

Shiver me timbers!

