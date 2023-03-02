It’s Dungeness Crab Season And Oregon Is The Place To Go For It

Nothing tastes better than a freshly steamed crab that was just pulled out of the ocean.

I was born in Newport, Oregon many decades ago. I can recall setting out the crab pots during slack tide (that time when the tide is neither coming in nor going out). This is when the crabs are foraging around the ocean’s floor and they are most vulnerable for walking into the pots.

Winter is peak Dungeness crab season, with harvesting running from November clear through to June in some parts of the Northwest. The crabs can be found as far south in the Pacific Ocean as central California, but the colder waters of the Pacific Northwest are most ideal for the sweetest, full-bodied crab meat.

It can be quite an adventure to catch your own crab. But before attempting to do so, be sure you are aware of any current shellfish restrictions in your area. Also, be very cognizant of the weather and ocean conditions if you have to venture very far out. Crossing over the bars at many locations can be tricky, to say the least. Many crabbers will drop their pots off the end of a pier and come up with a great catch.

Photo by Photo credit: This is Whidbey

If you’re after Dungeness crab, you need to know the rules. First, you are only allowed to keep male crabs. Know the difference before you go. Second, you cannot keep any crab that measures less than 5-3/4 inches across its back; it isn't mature enough yet, throw it back and let it grow up!

Make sure you know whether a crabbing license is required where you’re going. You are allowed up to three pots/traps out at one time.

There may be a limit on the number of crabs you can catch and keep, be sure you don’t break this rule! Once you’ve gotten your limit, you’ll want to put the crabs on ice until you get them to shore to steam or boil.

And now, this is where the best part comes in.

Photo by Photo credit: Seattle Fish Company

Now you get to sit down, crack open that crab and enjoy one of the sweetest treats on earth. Fresh Oregon Dungeness crab, straight out of the ocean, cooked to perfection and just waiting to pop into your mouth. Wash it down with an ice cold brew (or two) and it’s a treat you’ll want again and again.

