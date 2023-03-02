Las Vegas Is More Than Casinos And Gambling … You Just Have To Get Away From The Strip

Whether you are one of the 2 million convention visitors each year, or one of the 30 million other visitors, you might want to know that there is so much more to do than hang out at The Strip in Las Vegas.

I've seen hundreds of posts on various outlets over the years, letting people know about all the varied things to do in and around Las Vegas. But still they ask: "What is there to do in Las Vegas besides gamble and go to shows?". Really?

Yes, some of the greatest restaurants in the world are in and around the major casinos. But the valley offers a huge variety of fine dining, much of which is away from The Strip. Great family-owned and operated restaurants can be found from South of the city in Henderson to the West in Summerlin and beyond.

There are numerous quality golf courses in the Vegas valley, including the Paiute Tribe’s three championship courses up the 95 freeway in the extreme North part of the valley, rated as three of the top courses in the State of Nevada, according to TripAdvisor.

A 20 minute drive from The Strip and you’ve arrived at Red Rock Canyon national park, which explodes with natural beauty. The flora and fauna abound as you drive or hike through the park and the colors in the rock striations is absolutely photo worthy.

Photo by Generic photo posted on google search

Lake Las Vegas, just 15 to 20 minutes outside of the city, offers recreational lake activities with boating and jet ski rentals and more. Boulder Dam is a little more than a half hour drive and it is truly a wonder to witness the power and majesty that is harnessed there.

Take a helicopter ride to the rim of the Grand Canyon. It can be a half day trip or full day adventure complete with lunch and hiking.

As a one or two day side trip from Vegas, consider the short drive up to Utah to visit Zion or Bryce Canyon.

Visiting any of the many museums or flea markets or vintage shopping areas is a must do for many Vegas travelers.

Vegas is host each year to NASCAR, wine and food tasting events, pub crawls, major and minor league sporting events, beer festivals, and holiday celebrations year 'round. One need only get into a search engine and type in "things to do in Las Vegas" to come up with endless options.

So if you ask that question about what else there is to do in Vegas besides gamble, you will be limited only by your own lack of research. Vegas, like most major cities, offers activities for everyone. You simply cannot be bored in Las Vegas!

