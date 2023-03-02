Las Vegas, NV

Does Las Vegas Have The Highest DUI Rate In The Country?

Esther S

That would be a resounding … YES!

Recent reportings from the FBI and US Census Bureau have ranked Las Vegas as number one in DUI’s reported. In 2022 alone there were nearly 2,000 drunk driving arrests … per 100,000 residents!! The current population in the city of Las Vegas is 650,000. Add in the rest of the valley’s residential areas and the population is close to 3 million.

That’s a LOT of DUI’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StqZo_0kzgmnBx00
Photo byStéphan ValentinonUnsplash

Well, no wonder! Vegas is a 24/7 city, and its focus is 100% tourism. They don’t call it “Sin City” for no reason. People come here to gamble and party. Tourists leave their inhibitions at home when they come to Vegas. "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" as the old advertising slogan goes. Alcohol is part of the Vegas party culture.

The casinos promote alcohol consumption by giving “free” drinks to gamblers to entice them to gamble more. And the same is true of neighborhood bars and taverns where video poker machines dominate the bar tops and “complimentary” drinks are given to players. When you think you are being given a “free” drink, it’s so much easier to consume more than you might normally.

This is an unforgiving town to live in. The traffic is horrible, the housing density leaves little space for privacy of any kind, the summer weather is nearly unbearable, and everyone ... I mean everyone ... is in a hurry.

The industry is gambling/hospitality, so workers are primarily lower wage earners. All these things seem to contribute to greater alcohol consumption.

The DUI’s are definitely not just vacationing tourists. Because of the population growth, the rate of DUI’s is climbing each year and an alarming percentage of the arrests are local citizens.

Drunk driving is growing problem everywhere. But when you have a city that promotes a party vibe and the consumption of alcohol as part of its allure, you cannot escape the inevitable. Yes, Las Vegas is numero uno for DUI arrests!

If you enjoyed the information provided in this article, I hope you’ll follow me here on NewsBreak and download the app for more interesting articles.

I would enjoy reading your thoughts in the comment section. This link can be shared with family and friends: https://www.newsbreak.com/@c/1608768?s=01

This article is for informational purposes only, there are no affiliate links in the article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DUI# alcohol# drunk driving# party# arrests

Comments / 22

Published by

A retired Oregon business owner, living in Las Vegas, navigating "Sin City" as a Senior observer of all things wild and wacky. I'll hope to not just inform, but entertain you as well.

Las Vegas, NV
174 followers

More from Esther S

Oregon State

Shipwrecks On Oregon's Coastline ... Some Still Believed To Be Haunted.

The tales of ghosts and haunted shipwrecks is legend up and down the Oregon Coast among many locals. And for good reason. The most notable shipwreck is the Peter Iredale. It ran aground in 1906 on the Northern-most tip of Oregon’s coastline near the mouth of the Columbia River Bar, one of the top 5 roughest and most dangerous ocean confluences in the world.

Read full story
10 comments
Newport, OR

It’s Dungeness Crab Season And Oregon Is The Place To Go For It

Nothing tastes better than a freshly steamed crab that was just pulled out of the ocean. I was born in Newport, Oregon many decades ago. I can recall setting out the crab pots during slack tide (that time when the tide is neither coming in nor going out). This is when the crabs are foraging around the ocean’s floor and they are most vulnerable for walking into the pots.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Is More Than Casinos And Gambling … You Just Have To Get Away From The Strip

Whether you are one of the 2 million convention visitors each year, or one of the 30 million other visitors, you might want to know that there is so much more to do than hang out at The Strip in Las Vegas.

Read full story
6 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Driving In/Around Las Vegas Can Be A Hazardous Undertaking

This author has driven a vehicle in 37 states in the U.S. I just have to say this: Las Vegas has the worst drivers and traffic of anywhere I’ve driven. And yes, that includes Los Angeles!

Read full story
31 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Locally Owned Las Vegas Retailers Deserve A Shout Out

When you visit any new city, it can be far more satisfying to shop with local owners than to just gravitate to the super malls. I don’t do a lot of retail shopping, primarily because of bad feet and a bad back. It makes it tough to be on my feet for any length of time. So when I need something, I’m not inclined to wander through a large shopping mall looking for it.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Are You A Senior Thinking About Moving To Las Vegas? A Few Tips May Help With Your Decisions.

Moving to Las Vegas can be a shock, depending on where you move from and the lifestyle you’re used to. My husband and I retired from our Oregon business in 2005. In 2006 we moved to the Southern California desert in La Quinta, one of the Palm Springs resort cities where the focus is golf, golf and more golf.

Read full story
30 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Opinion: Heat Stroke In The Las Vegas Desert Can Be A Very Real Threat.

One thing you dare not underestimate when visiting Las Vegas … the power of the sun. Vegas can have cloudy days, yes. And wind. Lots of wind. But if you visit Vegas during the typical months of summer, June through September, you are likely to experience blue, sunny skies with temperatures in the 90’s and 100 plus degrees.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Rental Rate Caps Are Non-Existent In Las Vegas' Housing Boom.

Looking for cheap housing in Las Vegas? Good luck. "There are no rent control laws in Nevada. Landlords are able to increase the rent to as much as the market will bear." This statement is from an attorney with the Consumer Rights Project for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Taylor Altman.

Read full story
13 comments
Las Vegas, NV

"What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas" ... A Phrase That Has Greater Meaning Than You Might Think.

If Las Vegas is a travel destination for you it can be a very exciting and glamorous 24/7 town. It’s the Adult Disneyland; whatever floats your boat, Vegas can be all that and more.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Where You Can Feel Like Queen For A Day. Just Be Sure The King Brings The Cash.

If you love Glitz, Glamour and Gourmet, this is the place for you. Just don't leave home without a big wad of cash and credit cards. Background: After retiring in 2005, my husband and I left Oregon in ’06 for Southern California. In 2014 we made the move to Las Vegas. Based on California’s cost of living standard, Vegas was a bargain. Housing is cheaper, new cars cost less, gas is cheaper, liquor is cheaper. Almost everything, by comparison, is cheaper than Southern California.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy