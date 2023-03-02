Does Las Vegas Have The Highest DUI Rate In The Country?

That would be a resounding … YES!

Recent reportings from the FBI and US Census Bureau have ranked Las Vegas as number one in DUI’s reported. In 2022 alone there were nearly 2,000 drunk driving arrests … per 100,000 residents!! The current population in the city of Las Vegas is 650,000. Add in the rest of the valley’s residential areas and the population is close to 3 million.

That’s a LOT of DUI’s.

Photo by Stéphan Valentin on Unsplash

Well, no wonder! Vegas is a 24/7 city, and its focus is 100% tourism. They don’t call it “Sin City” for no reason. People come here to gamble and party. Tourists leave their inhibitions at home when they come to Vegas. "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" as the old advertising slogan goes. Alcohol is part of the Vegas party culture.

The casinos promote alcohol consumption by giving “free” drinks to gamblers to entice them to gamble more. And the same is true of neighborhood bars and taverns where video poker machines dominate the bar tops and “complimentary” drinks are given to players. When you think you are being given a “free” drink, it’s so much easier to consume more than you might normally.

This is an unforgiving town to live in. The traffic is horrible, the housing density leaves little space for privacy of any kind, the summer weather is nearly unbearable, and everyone ... I mean everyone ... is in a hurry.

The industry is gambling/hospitality, so workers are primarily lower wage earners. All these things seem to contribute to greater alcohol consumption.

The DUI’s are definitely not just vacationing tourists. Because of the population growth, the rate of DUI’s is climbing each year and an alarming percentage of the arrests are local citizens.

Drunk driving is growing problem everywhere. But when you have a city that promotes a party vibe and the consumption of alcohol as part of its allure, you cannot escape the inevitable. Yes, Las Vegas is numero uno for DUI arrests!

