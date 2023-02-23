Las Vegas, NV

Locally Owned Las Vegas Retailers Deserve A Shout Out

Esther S

When you visit any new city, it can be far more satisfying to shop with local owners than to just gravitate to the super malls.

I don’t do a lot of retail shopping, primarily because of bad feet and a bad back. It makes it tough to be on my feet for any length of time. So when I need something, I’m not inclined to wander through a large shopping mall looking for it.

Using the internet search engines, I can usually find some good retail sources near my home. Quite often I end up at a privately owned store where I can ask questions and exchange ideas with the owners directly.

One example of this might be my shoes. I have to wear shoes that might be considered orthotic due to a deterioration of my metatarsal bones. The shoes are expensive and not very attractive. But I’ve found two stores where the owner has assisted me personally, and gone the extra mile to help me solve the “ugliness” problem.

First, I went to Desert Birkenstock, located at 2021 N. Rainbow Blvd. This store is owned my Amy and although I’ve only purchased four pairs of shoes from her, she remembers me! Amy says in her LinkedIn page that “My entire philosophy is that we are not about selling — we are here to match the right shoe for the right customer.” I can say that’s exactly how I feel when I’m in her store.

Next, I went to Foot Solutions located in Summerlin on North Rampart for a different style of orthopedic shoes. The owner, John, is frequently the one to greet you when you enter and if at all possible he will be the one to spend time understanding your footwear needs and helping fit you with the right shoe. Like Amy, he takes a personal interest in getting it right!

Just a few doors down from Foot Solutions is Summerlin Jewelry, a small but exquisite jewelry shop owned by Larry. I’ve stopped in there on a couple of occasions for a minor ring adjustment and to have links removed from a watch band. Larry has personally served me each time and my small amount of business does not go unappreciated. When I can afford to, I will return to Larry’s store to purchase a new cocktail ring that I saw in there. Larry told me it was a custom design of his!

Next, I am a tall woman and I’ve found that for casual pants, nurses scrubs are extremely comfortable and well-fitting for me and I can get them in ‘tall’ lengths. A few years ago I found a locally owned store and, once again, was impressed with the owner’s personal care and service. Unfortunately, the store did not survive the pandemic shutdown.

I believe it’s important to give a shout out to locally owned retailers, regardless of their size.

If you head into the Arts District, near the Fremont Street Experience downtown area, you’ll find yourself wandering through a huge variety of locally owned arts, crafts, vintage clothing, kid-friendly and 'kitchy' shops where you’ll mingle with the local owners and find a lot of one-of-a-kind treasures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xCx1b_0kwOTZp300
Photo byImage taken from Thrillest, a guide on "where to shop small in Vegas"

Sure, Vegas has the super malls with the big anchor chain retailers and all the other supporting shops and eateries. But if you want local, shop local. It just takes a little effort to find the local retailers, but that’s where you get a true sense of the real people who live and work in Vegas.

A retired Oregon business owner, living in Las Vegas, navigating "Sin City" as a Senior observer of all things wild and wacky. I'll hope to not just inform, but entertain you as well.

Las Vegas, NV
92 followers

