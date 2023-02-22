Las Vegas, NV

Are You A Senior Thinking About Moving To Las Vegas? A Few Tips May Help With Your Decisions.

Esther S

Moving to Las Vegas can be a shock, depending on where you move from and the lifestyle you’re used to.

Photo byRyan HafeyonUnsplash

My husband and I retired from our Oregon business in 2005. In 2006 we moved to the Southern California desert in La Quinta, one of the Palm Springs resort cities where the focus is golf, golf and more golf.

We lived in one of La Quinta’s golf resort communities, had a huge social circle and were living the life of Riley. Well, I don’t really know if Riley lived a great life, but as the expression goes, life was good for us in La Quinta.

But it’s hot in the SoCal desert. Real hot. Yes, it’s hotter than Las Vegas. And summers could easily extend from early May to late October with blistering temperatures exceeding 110 degrees, never cooling off at night to much below 90.

It goes without saying that SoCal is a very expensive place to live, with high property prices, high taxes and licenses … just about everything in SoCal has a high price tag on it.

By 2014 we had had enough of the suffocating temperatures and high cost of living. It was a grueling decision to leave our active social life behind, but at the age of 65 we decided to try a move to Las Vegas.

Our friends thought we were crazy. “Why would you move from one desert to another?”. For one thing, summers here typically last three months, not six, and the temperatures average 10 to 12 degrees cooler year 'round than the SoCal desert. “What are you gonna do in Las Vegas?” We weren't sure about that answer, but we knew we wouldn't be spending a lot of time at The Strip. “Are there golf communities in Vegas?” Yes, we just made the mistake of not moving to one of them!

Approaching our late December 2014 move date, there were parties thrown for us, farewells bid and off we went with our moving truck. We purchased a home sight unseen through a 55+ community builder that we were already familiar with. The home was lovely, but unbeknownst to us it was in an undesirable area in North Las Vegas. It’s not always a good idea to commit to a home without seeing it first! Lesson learned.

We spent a little over five years in that home. The community was full of cranky old people who did nothing but gripe about each other and about the community management. We developed a superficial friendship with precisely one couple and had no problem leaving them behind when we decided to sell and move to a more upscale part of the Las Vegas valley in early 2020.

So, back to the question of what Seniors can expect in Las Vegas.

If you are considering a move here, do your research well in advance about which areas you might choose to live in. There are 55+ communities, but many of them are quite old … and so are the residents. Just driving through them can feel depressing.

You don't have to choose a 55+ community, but the newer 55+ developments do offer a broad range of activities and a more upscale lifestyle. Shea Homes and Toll Brothers are two examples of good quality builders and developers for a senior lifestyle.

There are options beyond a 55+ community. There are a lot of high rise developments in strategic locations on and near The Strip for those who want to be closer to the "action". Or perhaps you just don't want the maintenance of a single family home and a condo building suits your lifestyle better.

Whatever your personal motivation and lifestyle choice, Vegas does have options. They key to finding the right fit for you is research, research and research.

Published by

A retired Oregon business owner, living in Las Vegas, navigating "Sin City" as a Senior observer of all things wild and wacky. I'll hope to not just inform, but entertain you as well.

Las Vegas, NV
93 followers

