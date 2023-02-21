Las Vegas, NV

Opinion: Heat Stroke In The Las Vegas Desert Can Be A Very Real Threat.

Esther S

One thing you dare not underestimate when visiting Las Vegas … the power of the sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKYV9_0ktbYaHd00
Photo byWesley TingeyonUnsplash

Vegas can have cloudy days, yes. And wind. Lots of wind. But if you visit Vegas during the typical months of summer, June through September, you are likely to experience blue, sunny skies with temperatures in the 90’s and 100 plus degrees.

The sun is relentless and unforgiving with humidity that hovers in the very low teens, providing little to no moisture in the air. This is when the body’s sweating mechanism can begin to fail, rendering it unable to cool itself down.

Unfortunately, many visitors to Las Vegas do not consider the results of prolonged exposure to the sun in the valley’s high temperatures. Many vacationers spend a full day lounging poolside, often drinking alcoholic beverages that contribute to dehydration.

All too often, a fun day of vacationing can turn into a medical emergency. According to the Mayo Clinic, when the body’s internal temperature exceeds 104 degrees, damage to the central nervous system and other internal organs can occur, even in younger, healthy people.

Some of the first recognizable symptoms of heat stroke are nausea, confusion, cramps and even fainting. Medical experts advise that these symptoms should never be ignored and medical attention should be summoned immediately.

Heat stroke can lead to death. It can also be prevented.

Drinking lots of water and wearing lightweight clothing are easy preventative measures. Avoid caffeine and alcohol as they cause the body to lose fluids.

But in the Las Vegas valley, just staying out of the summer sun can be a life saver. Know before you go!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vacation# sunshine# heat stroke# medical

Comments / 0

Published by

A retired Oregon business owner, living in Las Vegas, navigating "Sin City" as a Senior observer of all things wild and wacky. I'll hope to not just inform, but entertain you as well.

Las Vegas, NV
70 followers

More from Esther S

Newport, OR

It’s Dungeness Crab Season And Oregon Is The Place To Go For It

Nothing tastes better than a freshly steamed crab that was just pulled out of the ocean. I was born in Newport, Oregon many decades ago. I can recall setting out the crab pots during slack tide (that time when the tide is neither coming in nor going out). This is when the crabs are foraging around the ocean’s floor and they are most vulnerable for walking into the pots.

Read full story
1 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Is More Than Casinos And Gambling … You Just Have To Get Away From The Strip

Whether you are one of the 2 million convention visitors each year, or one of the 30 million other visitors, you might want to know that there is so much more to do than hang out at The Strip in Las Vegas.

Read full story
5 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Does Las Vegas Have The Highest DUI Rate In The Country?

Recent reportings from the FBI and US Census Bureau have ranked Las Vegas as number one in DUI’s reported. In 2022 alone there were nearly 2,000 drunk driving arrests … per 100,000 residents!! The current population in the city of Las Vegas is 650,000. Add in the rest of the valley’s residential areas and the population is close to 3 million.

Read full story
18 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Driving In/Around Las Vegas Can Be A Hazardous Undertaking

This author has driven a vehicle in 37 states in the U.S. I just have to say this: Las Vegas has the worst drivers and traffic of anywhere I’ve driven. And yes, that includes Los Angeles!

Read full story
26 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Locally Owned Las Vegas Retailers Deserve A Shout Out

When you visit any new city, it can be far more satisfying to shop with local owners than to just gravitate to the super malls. I don’t do a lot of retail shopping, primarily because of bad feet and a bad back. It makes it tough to be on my feet for any length of time. So when I need something, I’m not inclined to wander through a large shopping mall looking for it.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Are You A Senior Thinking About Moving To Las Vegas? A Few Tips May Help With Your Decisions.

Moving to Las Vegas can be a shock, depending on where you move from and the lifestyle you’re used to. My husband and I retired from our Oregon business in 2005. In 2006 we moved to the Southern California desert in La Quinta, one of the Palm Springs resort cities where the focus is golf, golf and more golf.

Read full story
21 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Rental Rate Caps Are Non-Existent In Las Vegas' Housing Boom.

Looking for cheap housing in Las Vegas? Good luck. "There are no rent control laws in Nevada. Landlords are able to increase the rent to as much as the market will bear." This statement is from an attorney with the Consumer Rights Project for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Taylor Altman.

Read full story
13 comments
Las Vegas, NV

"What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas" ... A Phrase That Has Greater Meaning Than You Might Think.

If Las Vegas is a travel destination for you it can be a very exciting and glamorous 24/7 town. It’s the Adult Disneyland; whatever floats your boat, Vegas can be all that and more.

Read full story
11 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas: Where You Can Feel Like Queen For A Day. Just Be Sure The King Brings The Cash.

If you love Glitz, Glamour and Gourmet, this is the place for you. Just don't leave home without a big wad of cash and credit cards. Background: After retiring in 2005, my husband and I left Oregon in ’06 for Southern California. In 2014 we made the move to Las Vegas. Based on California’s cost of living standard, Vegas was a bargain. Housing is cheaper, new cars cost less, gas is cheaper, liquor is cheaper. Almost everything, by comparison, is cheaper than Southern California.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy