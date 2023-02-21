Opinion: Heat Stroke In The Las Vegas Desert Can Be A Very Real Threat.

One thing you dare not underestimate when visiting Las Vegas … the power of the sun.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

Vegas can have cloudy days, yes. And wind. Lots of wind. But if you visit Vegas during the typical months of summer, June through September, you are likely to experience blue, sunny skies with temperatures in the 90’s and 100 plus degrees.

The sun is relentless and unforgiving with humidity that hovers in the very low teens, providing little to no moisture in the air. This is when the body’s sweating mechanism can begin to fail, rendering it unable to cool itself down.

Unfortunately, many visitors to Las Vegas do not consider the results of prolonged exposure to the sun in the valley’s high temperatures. Many vacationers spend a full day lounging poolside, often drinking alcoholic beverages that contribute to dehydration.

All too often, a fun day of vacationing can turn into a medical emergency. According to the Mayo Clinic, when the body’s internal temperature exceeds 104 degrees, damage to the central nervous system and other internal organs can occur, even in younger, healthy people.

Some of the first recognizable symptoms of heat stroke are nausea, confusion, cramps and even fainting. Medical experts advise that these symptoms should never be ignored and medical attention should be summoned immediately.

Heat stroke can lead to death. It can also be prevented.

Drinking lots of water and wearing lightweight clothing are easy preventative measures. Avoid caffeine and alcohol as they cause the body to lose fluids.

But in the Las Vegas valley, just staying out of the summer sun can be a life saver. Know before you go!